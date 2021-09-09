International Literacy Day is September 8

September 8 is International Literacy Day.

History

September 8 was declared International Literacy Day by UNESCO on November 17, 1965. Its aim is to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies. Celebrations take place around the world.

Key Links

unesco.org/themes/literacy-all/literacy-day

Concept Note

Education 2030: Incheon Declaration and Framework for Action (2015)

Questions

How do you translate ‘International Literacy Day’ in other languages?

Is there a calendar of events celebrating Literacy Day?

How digitally literate are our governments, organizations and institutions?

Who are the literacy champions on Twitter?

For UNESCO: What would UNESCO like us to know about its work?

Will the live video be archived online? Will the video be made available to embed on other websites?

What are the connections among literacy and open access and open education?

Translating: International Literacy Day

Spanish: Día Internacional de la Alfabetización

Chinanteco de San Felipe Usila (México): jm quieh a he ma jyi

Chinanteco de Sochiapam (México): Jmáɨ¹ quioh²¹ Jú¹jma²

Quechua (Bolivia): Yachana Jatun Punchay

Nyungar (Australia): Nidja Kedela Boolala Moort Bibbul Djinanginy (this day lots of people/family are looking at paper/bark)

Estonian: Rahvusvaheline Kirjaoskuse Päev

Translating: I wish more people would talk, read, and write about Literacy Day

German: Ich wünschte, mehr Menschen würden über den Tag der Alphabetisierung sprechen, lesen und schreiben

French: J’aimerais que plus de gens parlent, lisent et écrivent sur la Journée de l’alphabétisation

Spanish: Deseo que más personas hablen, lean y escriban sobre el Día de la Alfabetización

Quotes

Digital illiteracy is thoroughly embedded in government, in business, in education, in health, in the not for profit sector. It’s people who want those who are participating in the digital revolution to give up their benefits and come back and support the status quo. Revolutions break stuff and the first thing they break is the status quo. The status quo is represented by documents, like spreadsheets and word processing documents. I’m sorry, but it’s not going to happen. Our biggest challenge in digital literacy is taking all of these organizations and moving them to a position where they can interact with, communicate with and work with the community that is digitally enabled.

– Earl Mardle, 20-20 Communication Trust (NetHui, 2011)

