Recommended Reading: The Living Planet Report 2020 is the thirteenth edition of the report and provides the scientific evidence to what nature has been telling us repeatedly: unsustainable human activity is pushing the planet’s natural systems that support life on Earth to the edge. Hashtag: #LivingPlanet Subtitle: Bending the curve of biodiversity loss

The Living Planet Report documents the state of the planet—including biodiversity, ecosystems, and demand on natural resources—and what it means for humans and wildlife. Published by WWF every two years, the report brings together a variety of research to provide a comprehensive view of the health of the Earth.

Through multiple indicators including the Living Planet Index, provided by the Zoological Society of London, the report shows the urgent need for a new global deal for nature and people with clear, ambitious goals, targets and metrics, to reverse the devastating trend of biodiversity loss.

The LPI revealed a 68% average decline in global vertebrate species populations between 1970 and 2016. Wildlife populations found in freshwater habitats fell by 84% – the starkest average population decline in any biome, equivalent to 4% per year since 1970. The report shows that the main cause of the dramatic decline in species populations on land observed in the LPI is habitat loss and degradation, including deforestation, driven by how we as humanity produce food.

For the cover, naming photographer and the human in the photo. Cover photograph by Jonathan Caramanus / Green Renaissance / WWF-UK. Farmer Nancy Rono with a chameleon on her sleeve, Bomet County, Mara River Upper Catchment, Kenya.

https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/science-update/wwf-living-planet-report-2020-reveals-68-drop-wildlife-populations

