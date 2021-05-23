Logo
Wikipedia: The Mexico Baseball League (Spanish: Liga Mexicana de Béisbol or LMB) is a professional baseball league based in Mexico. It is the oldest running professional league in Mexico. It is a class Triple-A league in organized Minor League Baseball (MiLB), one grade below Major League Baseball (MLB). Unlike the other two Triple-A circuits, the International League and the Pacific Coast League, Mexican League teams are not affiliated with major league teams.
- Can fans attend games at the stadiums? = ¿Pueden los aficionados asistir a los partidos en los estadios?
- What is the capacity? = Cual es la capacidad?
- Which LMB teams have active accounts on Facebook and Twitter? = ¿Qué equipos de LMB tienen cuentas activas en Facebook y Twitter?
ESPN y LMB anuncian acuerdo histórico
