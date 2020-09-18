New publication:
Launch of Local Biodiversity Outlooks 2
Key Links
localbiodiversityoutlooks.net
lbo2.localbiodiversityoutlooks.net
Convention on Biological DiversityGood morning, good afternoon and good evening, dear participants.Convention on Biological DiversityThe session is about to start.Gerardo RojasHello CBD,Convention on Biological DiversityHello 🙂Gpe Yesenia Hdz. MárquezCongratulations! Great work! Important messages abut the value of indigenous peoples.Convention on Biological DiversityLink to the report: https://lbo2.localbiodiversityoutlook… Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines.Ron MaderThanks for streaming. Is there a page with links to upcoming livestreams?Ron MaderIs there a list of the speakers appearing in this video?Gerardo Rojasi would like to ask any panelist: given the cultural differences, which is the experience of any of your communities with dealing with international institutions and their mindset?Luis Fueyo Mac DonaldGood morningConvention on Biological Diversity Hello @Ron Mader Usually we set our lives on https://www.cbd.int/liveConvention on Biological Diversity Sessions are planned tomorrow and Friday at 7 AM Montreal time.Convention on Biological DiversityLet me ask for the list of speakersConvention on Biological Diversity Here is the programme of the session http://attachments.cbd.int/cd5383b330…Convention on Biological Diversity Welcome remarks were by Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Executive Secretary of the Secretariat for the Convention on Biological DiversityConvention on Biological Diversity Then : Framing remarks, Joji Carino, on behalf of Maurizio Farhan Ferrari and Joji Carino, lead authors of the 2nd Edition of Local Biodiversity OutlooksConvention on Biological DiversityNow we hear Ramiro Batzin, co-chair of the International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity (IIFB)Convention on Biological DiversityWe heard Brenda Asuncion, Kua āina Ulu Auamo (KUA)
Questions
Having worked with CBD before with our Indigenous Tourism awards – https://www.planeta.com/itbw-2010 – what is the outlook for biodiversity and tourism in Indigenous communities?
Embedded Tweets
Planeta