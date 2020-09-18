New publication:

Launch of Local Biodiversity Outlooks 2

localbiodiversityoutlooks.net

lbo2.localbiodiversityoutlooks.net

Convention on Biological Diversity​Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, dear participants. Convention on Biological Diversity​The session is about to start. Gerardo Rojas​Hello CBD, Convention on Biological Diversity​Hello 🙂 Gpe Yesenia Hdz. Márquez​Congratulations! Great work! Important messages abut the value of indigenous peoples. Convention on Biological Diversity​Link to the report: https://lbo2.localbiodiversityoutlook… Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. Ron Mader​Thanks for streaming. Is there a page with links to upcoming livestreams? Ron Mader​Is there a list of the speakers appearing in this video? Gerardo Rojas​i would like to ask any panelist: given the cultural differences, which is the experience of any of your communities with dealing with international institutions and their mindset? Luis Fueyo Mac Donald​Good morning Convention on Biological Diversity ​Hello @Ron Mader Usually we set our lives on https://www.cbd.int/live Convention on Biological Diversity​ Sessions are planned tomorrow and Friday at 7 AM Montreal time. Convention on Biological Diversity​Let me ask for the list of speakers Convention on Biological Diversity​ Here is the programme of the session http://attachments.cbd.int/cd5383b330… Convention on Biological Diversity​ Welcome remarks were by Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Executive Secretary of the Secretariat for the Convention on Biological Diversity Convention on Biological Diversity​ Then : Framing remarks, Joji Carino, on behalf of Maurizio Farhan Ferrari and Joji Carino, lead authors of the 2nd Edition of Local Biodiversity Outlooks Convention on Biological Diversity​Now we hear Ramiro Batzin, co-chair of the International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity (IIFB) Convention on Biological Diversity​We heard Brenda Asuncion, Kua āina Ulu Auamo (KUA)

Questions

Having worked with CBD before with our Indigenous Tourism awards – https://www.planeta.com/itbw-2010 – what is the outlook for biodiversity and tourism in Indigenous communities?

