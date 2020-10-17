Lingo Cards
Local News =
Pet Peeves
Tone
Substance
Where are the archives?
Apps / Streaming
https://newson.us
https://www.facebook.com/WatchNewsOn
https://twitter.com/watchNewsOn
Wish List
On my personal wishlist … Local TV news should be easier to view, no matter where you are in the world.
Examples that mostly work
https://www.youtube.com/user/NewsOnABC
Examples that don’t work without subscription and location
https://www.nbclosangeles.com/live
Headlines
Americans Trust Local News. That Belief Is Being Exploited.- NYT
Wikipedia
Local_news
Planeta.com