London Links

September 2021 Webinar: London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
When People come together: Citizens, Designers, Management.
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park – queenelizabetholympicpark.co.uk – @noordinarypark – was a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform a part of East London as part of the Legacy of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Nearly 10 years on, the Park is still changing and developing with new neighbourhoods growing around it. The Park, at the heart of the estate, was carefully designed from the beginning with a strong client group championing accessibility, sustainability, and biodiversity. The designers worked together to make an amazing place for the community on its doorstep, as well as a visitor attraction. The management team worked with designers to enhance and maintain the dynamic landscape for people, wildlife and environment. The magic in the park happens when client, designer and manager come together and this is a brief journey through time with some lessons learned on the way.
Hammersmith Bridge
‘Nature survives in the tiniest corners’: the City of London’s wild heart
McGrath Road review – back-to-back to the future
Walkways in the sky: the return of London’s forgotten ‘pedways’
Londoners troll New York Times with deluge of ‘petty crimes’
Reading the London Cries: how to analyse food sellers in art
Acquisition Stories: London’s Bells are Fading Away –
Tales from the bar – a tour of London’s ‘great pubs’ – BBC
The tube at a standstill
The future of the Olympic Park
Why London Comes Last in Social Media City Rankings
Making London’s Streets Safer for Pedestrians, Cyclists
London’s wildlife and green spaces
Visualizing the dynamics of London’s bicycle hire scheme
A visualization of 5 million bicycle journeys in London
You can have London AND the hills
Lesser Known Architecture: London’s most unappreciated buildings
London’s Lost Rivers From Above: The Westbourne
Good Hotel
Kleptocracy Tours
Tour Shines Light on Where Billionaires Stash Their ‘Dirty Money’ – NBC
Kayak Tours
londonkayakcompany.com – @london_kayak
Tourism Portals
Visit London
Visit East London
Coffee
Climate Change
London’s Policy on Climate Change – Intelligence Squared
Mexican Culture
Bikes
London Cycling Campaign
2nd-hand bike advice
Cycle London – Flickr
Cycle London
London’s secret cycle routes
Cyclists in the city blog
London Cycle Hire Scheme
Barclays Cycle Hire
http://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2013/nov/22/london-cyclists-road-safety-boris-johnson
Recycling
Looking back at North London Watch your waste week
WasteWatch
Sustainable practices
Get Growing at Home
Love London Green Festival
Trees for streets
Green Roof Map
Transportation
Transport for London
Status updates
http://whatbus.com
The Knowledge
Airports
Heathrow makes every journey better! Or so they say. Wireless internet access at Heathrow is provided by Boingo.com. Purchase a Travelcard and you’re covered for London buses and some mainline trains too. Twitter: @heathrowairport
Gatwick Airport (@gatwick_airport)
Bus Service
London-Glasgow
budget sleeper coach service between Glasgow and London.
Walking
Walking to Work: Walking Works
Walklondon
Ramblers Get Walking Day Find a good walk in London here.
Walk along the Regents Canal through London
Parks
Greenwich Park – enjoy the view of the Thames with Canary Wharf as backdrop photos and learn about the Greenwich Meridian.
http://www.greenwichroyaltours.com – @TourGreenwich
Hampstead Heath – forest and open spaces with a view on the city from the north photos
Hyde Park – the green lung of central London: a huge centrally located gem (photos) and the adjoining Kensington Gardens.
Information on several of the largest and best London parks: The Royal Parks
Thames Barrier Park is part of the London Thames Gateway regeneration project.
Thames Barrier Park – Times
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thames_Barrier_Park
What London Would Look Like If the Thames Barrier Failed
Kew Gardens
Kew Gardens director hits back at claims it is ‘growing woke’ – Guardian
Epping Forest
https://www.cityoflondon.gov.uk/things-to-do/green-spaces/epping-forest/Pages/default.aspx
@CoLEppingForest
Thames Bath Project
http://futurecapetown.com/2014/11/world-cities-day-londons-best-idea
http://www.theguardian.com/cities/live/2014/oct/31/2014-guardian-world-cities-day-challenge-live#block-54538c2fe4b0f269c6b6f444
http://www.dezeen.com/2014/01/13/swimming-pools-river-thames-london-studio-octopi
http://thamesbaths.com – @ThamesBaths
Brockwell Park
http://www.lambeth.gov.uk/Services/Environment/ParksGreenSpaces/Parks/BrockwellPark.htm
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brockwell_Park
http://www.brockwellpark.com
The Greater London National Park is officially a Notional Park. Help to make it real
@LondonNP
Exhibition Road
This is exactly what’s happening at London’s Exhibition Road, the great Victorian thoroughfare that stretches half a mile from South Kensington tube station to Hyde Park in London. In the last 18 months, it has been ripped up and remade to a new design that all but abolishes the distinction between road and pavement. Instead, there’s one continuous surface, cross-hatched dramatically in black-and-white granite. Pedestrians can wander where they like: they’ll just have to negotiate the cars and bicycles. It’s all very liberal, and something of an experiment.
http://www.guardian.co.uk/artanddesign/2011/nov/11/london-exhibition-road-cultural
Gardens
http://www.opensquares.org
http://www.londongardenstrust.org
World Heritage
London boasts four World Heritage Sites: the Tower of London; the historic settlement of Greenwich; the Key Royal Botanic Gardens and the site comprising the Palace of Westminster, Westminster Abbey and Saint Margaret’s Church.
Hidden London
Festivals
St George’s Day traditionally falls on April 23, the same day as Shakespeare’s birthday.
August is Music Festival month:
The largest Latin American Festival in Europe Festival del Pueblo
The Notting Hill Carnival The largest street Carnival in Europe
History: World War II
Bombsight.org
Annual Events
The Camden Green Fair is held on the first Sunday of June every year.
Universities
University of London, Institute of Education
London School of Economics public events
Churches
Westminster Abbey
Temple Church is a hidden gem near the Royal Courts of Justice, surrounded by ancient law firms.
Food
Nom, Nom, Nom – Eating Your Way through East London
London-eating restaurant reviews by the public
Google maps London restaurant user rating
Tripadvisor restaurant reviews from travelers
Where to eat on a budget – IHT
atozlondonfood.com
London Food Link
Wahaca – http://blog.wahaca.co.uk – @wahaca
Harrison’s, 15-19 Bedford Hill – Facebook
Mestizos (Camdentown)
Taquieria (Westbonne Grove)
Frontline Club
http://www.edibleexperiences.com
http://eatinglondontours.co.uk
@leonrestaurants
Pubs
Vintry Pub – https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Vintry-London/245560425467013 – @TheVintryLondon
http://www.cabbagepatch.co.uk
The Grapes
The French House – @FrenchHouseSoho
@rugbytavern
Markets
is set beneath the railway viaducts between the river Thames and Borough High Street in South East London. Thursday-Sunday – Flickr Group
http://www.viajeroresponsable.com.ar/de-visita-en-un-green-market-en-londres
@boroughmarket
Brixton Market features the largest collection of Afro-Caribbean food in Europe. Brixton Tube Station is on the Victoria line. At the top of the exit stairs turn left, and Electric Avenue is the first street on the left. Transport for London’s Journey Planner is handy for planning your visit!
London Farmers’ Markets
Spitalfields Market
Tours
Bowl of Chalk
Clubs
ceilidhclub.com
Where to stay
@milestonehotel
Twickenham, aka the Cabbage Patch
http://www.twickenham-museum.org.uk/kids_detail.asp?ContentID=225
Twickenham Stadium – BBC
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twickenham_Stadium
Matchday Travel: Twickenham
Sports
Wembley Stadium
Olympic Peace through Tourism London 2012
London Wasps – @WaspsRugby
Sotheby’s Institute of Art provides a very special environment for the study of fine and decorative arts. Since 1969, students from all over the world have joined Sotheby’s courses because of our innovative teaching and our pioneering emphasis on the study of decorative art, an area mostly neglected by other universities and colleges. In addition to a sound knowledge of art history, Sotheby’s Institute of Art equips students with the professional skills needed to succeed in today’s highly competitive job market.
Museums
London Natural History Museum – @NHM_London
The Science Museum
The British Museum
Tate Modern Art Gallery – @tate
The Geffrye Museum shows the changing style of the English domestic interior in a series of period rooms from 1600 to the present day.
Peter Harison Planetarium
The Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising
Darwin’s House on the south-eastern outskirts of London.
British Library
The London Transport Museum gives a fascinating insight into the history of public transport in this city famous for its red buses and the Underground.- @ltmuseum
Bars
City Arts and Music Project, 70 – 74 City Road
Old Doctor Butler’s Head (near the Moorgate and Bank tubes)
BBC London
Listen live
The London Underground – In January, the London Underground launched a yearlong celebration of its 150th anniversary with a recreation of the first Tube journey, complete with steam locomotive. Rear Vision charts the history of the world’s first underground rail system.
http://www.soundsurvey.org.uk – @LondonSounds
http://www.soundfjord.org – @SoundFjord
Soundmap of London canals and minor rivers – @LondonSounds
The Matrix Feminist Design Co-operative – Who is the built world designed and made for? For the longest time (and possibly still) the answer was white, able-bodied men. Out of the groundswell of counterculture and progressive social movements in 1970s London, a group of women came together to form the Matrix Feminist Design Collective. Jonathan sits down with Jos Boys, one of its founding members.
Maps
Fruit City – a living growing map of the fruit trees in public spaces in London
Walkit (London)
London Map Downloads – BBC
London Green Map
http://greenmap.london21.org
Royal Geographical Society
Green London Map – PDF
http://www.soundsurvey.org.uk/index.php/survey/historical_london_maps/
London Transport Museum – @ltmuseum
London Metropolitan Archives
Twickenham
london dot gov
London Parks
London Parks And Gardens
Kew Gardens
Borough Market
London Bridge
Peckham
Peckham
Where to eat in Peckham: The Begging Bowl
London
Royal Society
