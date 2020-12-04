London Links

London flag

Links related to London, England presented in somewhat random fashion:

Time

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/uk/london

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedform.html?p1=136

Twitter

@catherinemack

@danravenellison

@LondonSounds

@GreenGuideUK

@GreenLondoner

@RSAEvents

@boroughmarket

@Londonist

@TheMexLondoner

@wabbey

@kewgardens

@LondonNPC

@StanfordsTravel

@intelligence2

@ltmuseum

@abundancelondon

@Royal_Greenwich

@londonspeakspod

@AboutLondon

@london_kayak

@BarbicanCentre

@iambrianjones

Videos

Meetups

GreatOutdoorsLondon

Hammersmith Bridge

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hammersmith_Bridge

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2019/apr/11/hammersmith-bridge-closed-to-cars-after-critical-faults-found

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-47891838

https://twitter.com/iambrianjones/status/1117414540176551936

Headlines

‘Nature survives in the tiniest corners’: the City of London’s wild heart

McGrath Road review – back-to-back to the future

Walkways in the sky: the return of London’s forgotten ‘pedways’

Londoners troll New York Times with deluge of ‘petty crimes’

Reading the London Cries: how to analyse food sellers in art

Acquisition Stories: London’s Bells are Fading Away –

@johnkannenberg

Tales from the bar – a tour of London’s ‘great pubs’ – BBC

The tube at a standstill

The future of the Olympic Park

Why London Comes Last in Social Media City Rankings

Making London’s Streets Safer for Pedestrians, Cyclists

London’s wildlife and green spaces

Visualizing the dynamics of London’s bicycle hire scheme

A visualization of 5 million bicycle journeys in London

You can have London AND the hills

Lesser Known Architecture: London’s most unappreciated buildings

London’s Lost Rivers From Above: The Westbourne

Good Hotel

http://www.theguardian.com/travel/2016/jun/27/floating-hotel-to-open-london-social-enterprise-project

https://thetraveljourno.com/2017/10/good-hotel-royal-victoria-dock-london

goodhotellondon.com

Kleptocracy Tours

Kleptocracy Tours

Tour Shines Light on Where Billionaires Stash Their ‘Dirty Money’ – NBC

Kayak Tours

londonkayakcompany.com – @london_kayak

Tourism Portals

Visit London

Visit East London

Coffee

http://www.guardian.co.uk/travel/audio/2010/oct/25/london-uk

http://www.guardian.co.uk/travel/interactive/2010/oct/25/london-coffee-walk

http://itunes.apple.com/podcast/cityguides-enhanced-on-guardian/id279410921

map

Climate Change

London’s Policy on Climate Change – Intelligence Squared

Mexican Culture

House of Guadalupe – Facebook – @housefguadalupe

@TheMexLondoner

Bikes

London Cycling Campaign

2nd-hand bike advice

Cycle London – Flickr

Cycle London

London’s secret cycle routes

Cyclists in the city blog

London Cycle Hire Scheme

Barclays Cycle Hire

http://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2013/nov/22/london-cyclists-road-safety-boris-johnson

Recycling

Looking back at North London Watch your waste week

WasteWatch

Sustainable practices

Get Growing at Home

Love London Green Festival

Trees for streets

Green Roof Map

Transportation

Transport for London

Status updates

http://whatbus.com

The Knowledge

stpancras.com

busmapper.co.uk

http://www.brunoimbrizi.com/experiments/#/07

@TfLOfficial

Airports

Heathrow makes every journey better! Or so they say. Wireless internet access at Heathrow is provided by Boingo.com. Purchase a Travelcard and you’re covered for London buses and some mainline trains too. Twitter: @heathrowairport

Gatwick Airport (@gatwick_airport )

Bus Service

London-Glasgow

budget sleeper coach service between Glasgow and London.

Walking

Walking to Work: Walking Works

Walklondon

Ramblers Get Walking Day Find a good walk in London here.

Walk along the Regents Canal through London

Parks

Greenwich Park – enjoy the view of the Thames with Canary Wharf as backdrop photos and learn about the Greenwich Meridian.

http://www.greenwichroyaltours.com – @TourGreenwich

Hampstead Heath – forest and open spaces with a view on the city from the north photos

Kew Gardens – one of the best Botanical Gardens in the world. – @kewgardens

Hyde Park – the green lung of central London: a huge centrally located gem (photos) and the adjoining Kensington Gardens.

View Larger Map

Information on several of the largest and best London parks: The Royal Parks

Thames Barrier Park is part of the London Thames Gateway regeneration project.

Thames Barrier Park – Times

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thames_Barrier_Park

What London Would Look Like If the Thames Barrier Failed

Trees

Great trees of London

Epping Forest

https://www.cityoflondon.gov.uk/things-to-do/green-spaces/epping-forest/Pages/default.aspx

@CoLEppingForest

https://twitter.com/CoLEppingForest/status/868451730068865025

Thames Bath Project

http://futurecapetown.com/2014/11/world-cities-day-londons-best-idea

http://www.theguardian.com/cities/live/2014/oct/31/2014-guardian-world-cities-day-challenge-live#block-54538c2fe4b0f269c6b6f444

http://www.dezeen.com/2014/01/13/swimming-pools-river-thames-london-studio-octopi

http://thamesbaths.com – @ThamesBaths

Brockwell Park

http://www.lambeth.gov.uk/Services/Environment/ParksGreenSpaces/Parks/BrockwellPark.htm

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brockwell_Park

http://www.brockwellpark.com

The Greater London National Park is officially a Notional Park. Help to make it real

@LondonNP

Exhibition Road

This is exactly what’s happening at London’s Exhibition Road, the great Victorian thoroughfare that stretches half a mile from South Kensington tube station to Hyde Park in London. In the last 18 months, it has been ripped up and remade to a new design that all but abolishes the distinction between road and pavement. Instead, there’s one continuous surface, cross-hatched dramatically in black-and-white granite. Pedestrians can wander where they like: they’ll just have to negotiate the cars and bicycles. It’s all very liberal, and something of an experiment.

http://www.guardian.co.uk/artanddesign/2011/nov/11/london-exhibition-road-cultural

Gardens

http://www.opensquares.org

http://www.londongardenstrust.org

World Heritage

London boasts four World Heritage Sites: the Tower of London; the historic settlement of Greenwich; the Key Royal Botanic Gardens and the site comprising the Palace of Westminster, Westminster Abbey and Saint Margaret’s Church.

Elsewhere on the Web

http://collage.cityoflondon.gov.uk/london-picture-map#51.506304405365%2F-0.1259049224854607%2F13%2FRoadMap%2F-1

http://www.greenguide.co.uk – @GreenGuideUK

http://www.spoonfed.co.uk

Hidden London

free london listings

http://www.london2012.com

http://london.craigslist.co.uk

http://www.gumtree.com

South London Business

Green Chain

Shakespeare’s London

Green London

London Natural History Society

London Biodiversity Partnership works to benefit wildlife and boost the capital’s greenspaces.

Chelsea Flower Show

Stanfords Map Shop

http://www.linnean.org – Facebook

@LinneanSociety

http://hirespace.com

Festivals

St George’s Day traditionally falls on April 23, the same day as Shakespeare’s birthday.

August is Music Festival month:

The largest Latin American Festival in Europe Festival del Pueblo

The Notting Hill Carnival The largest street Carnival in Europe

History: World War II

Bombsight.org

Annual Events

The Camden Green Fair is held on the first Sunday of June every year.

Universities

University of London, Institute of Education

London School of Economics public events

Churches

Westminster Abbey

Temple Church is a hidden gem near the Royal Courts of Justice, surrounded by ancient law firms.

Food

Nom, Nom, Nom – Eating Your Way through East London

London-eating restaurant reviews by the public

Google maps London restaurant user rating

Tripadvisor restaurant reviews from travelers

Where to eat on a budget – IHT

atozlondonfood.com

London Food Link

Wahaca – http://blog.wahaca.co.uk – @wahaca

Harrison’s, 15-19 Bedford Hill – Facebook

Mestizos (Camdentown)

Taquieria (Westbonne Grove)

Frontline Club

http://www.edibleexperiences.com

http://eatinglondontours.co.uk

@leonrestaurants

Pubs

Vintry Pub – https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Vintry-London/245560425467013 – @TheVintryLondon

http://www.cabbagepatch.co.uk

The Grapes

The French House – @FrenchHouseSoho

@rugbytavern

Markets

is set beneath the railway viaducts between the river Thames and Borough High Street in South East London. Thursday-Sunday – Flickr Group

Foursquare

http://www.viajeroresponsable.com.ar/de-visita-en-un-green-market-en-londres

@boroughmarket

Brixton Market features the largest collection of Afro-Caribbean food in Europe. Brixton Tube Station is on the Victoria line. At the top of the exit stairs turn left, and Electric Avenue is the first street on the left. Transport for London’s Journey Planner is handy for planning your visit!

London Farmers’ Markets

Spitalfields Market

Tours

Bowl of Chalk

https://www.facebook.com/bowlofchalk

http://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g186338-d2556071-Reviews-Bowl_Of_Chalk_Private_Tours-London_England.html

Clubs

ceilidhclub.com

Where to stay

@milestonehotel

Twickenham, aka the Cabbage Patch

http://www.twickenham-museum.org.uk/kids_detail.asp?ContentID=225

Twickenham Stadium – BBC

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twickenham_Stadium

Matchday Travel: Twickenham

Sports

Latest on the roads

Latest Tube information

Trains: Latest service news

Football Matchday Travel

Wembley Stadium

Olympic Peace through Tourism London 2012

London Wasps – @WaspsRugby

News

http://www.ft.com

Art

http://www.sothebys.com

Sotheby’s Institute of Art provides a very special environment for the study of fine and decorative arts. Since 1969, students from all over the world have joined Sotheby’s courses because of our innovative teaching and our pioneering emphasis on the study of decorative art, an area mostly neglected by other universities and colleges. In addition to a sound knowledge of art history, Sotheby’s Institute of Art equips students with the professional skills needed to succeed in today’s highly competitive job market.

pintalondon.com

Museums

London Natural History Museum – @NHM_London

The Science Museum

The British Museum

Tate Modern Art Gallery – @tate

The Geffrye Museum shows the changing style of the English domestic interior in a series of period rooms from 1600 to the present day.

Peter Harison Planetarium

The Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising

Darwin’s House on the south-eastern outskirts of London.

British Library

The London Transport Museum gives a fascinating insight into the history of public transport in this city famous for its red buses and the Underground.- @ltmuseum

Foundling Museum

Horniman Museum & Gardens

Bars

City Arts and Music Project, 70 – 74 City Road

Old Doctor Butler’s Head (near the Moorgate and Bank tubes)

Elsewhere on the Web

How to travel greener – Travel Channel UK

Londontown

London Eye

Green City Guide – Jamble

This is London

Wild London

Saving Planet Earth – BBC

London Parks and Green Space

London 21 Sustainability Network

London Biodiversity Partnerships

London Cycling Guide

http://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk

Abbey Road

http://www.abbeyroad.com/Crossing

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abbey_Road,_London

Hackney

hackneypodcast.co.uk

Dealing with Crisis

2011 London riots

Misc

Hub Islington is just a two minute walk from Angel tube station (Northern Line). Based in the heart of Islington, the Hub is at the center of a vibrant community, including Hub Kings Cross.

Secret London with their http://blog.secretlondon.us/ is about sharing London’s hidden places, which started on facebook. Will something solid come out of this phenomenally fast start-up or is it a bubble ready to burst? Opinion article on this here and secretly there has been another site called http://www.secret-london.co.uk around for several years.

Recommended listening

BBC London

Listen live

The London Underground – In January, the London Underground launched a yearlong celebration of its 150th anniversary with a recreation of the first Tube journey, complete with steam locomotive. Rear Vision charts the history of the world’s first underground rail system.

http://www.soundsurvey.org.uk – @LondonSounds

http://londonist.com/podcasts

http://www.soundfjord.org – @SoundFjord

Soundmap of London canals and minor rivers – @LondonSounds

http://www.sohoradiolondon.com –

@sohoradio

Maps

Fruit City – a living growing map of the fruit trees in public spaces in London

Walkit (London)

London Map Downloads – BBC

London Green Map

http://greenmap.london21.org

Royal Geographical Society

Green London Map – PDF

http://www.soundsurvey.org.uk/index.php/survey/historical_london_maps/

Blogs

My London Your London

Flickr

London Transport Museum – @ltmuseum

London Metropolitan Archives

Twickenham

Flickr Groups

london dot gov

London Parks

London Parks And Gardens

Kew Gardens

Borough Market

London Bridge

http://www.pbs.org/weekendexplorer/destinations/nevada/laughlin/london_bridge.htm

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/London_Bridge_%28Lake_Havasu_City%29

Peckham

Peckham

Where to eat in Peckham: The Begging Bowl

http://www.thebeggingbowl.co.uk/

@thebeggingbowl

Thai sharing plates, 168 Bellenden Road, Peckham. SE154BW (020) 7635 2627 Dinner 7 days, 6pm-close, lunch 7 days 12pm – 2.30. No bookings. 168 Bellenden Rd, Peckham

Wikipedia

London

Royal Society

Features











Planeta.com

https://www.planeta.com/london

https://www.planeta.com/england

https://www.planeta.com/europe

https://www.planeta.com/cities