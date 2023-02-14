Photo: Alebrijes, La Unión Tejalapam, Oaxaca
Love = Intense feeling of deep affection
Translating: Love
Chinese: 爱
French: Amour
German: Liebe
Hawaiian: Aloha
Irish: Grá
Italian: Amore
Japanese: 愛
Māori: Aroha
Swedish: Kärlek
Sámi: Ra’hkisvouhta
Spanish: Amor
Quotes
There is a land of the living and a land of the dead and the bridge is love, the only survival, the only meaning. = Hay una tierra de vivos y una tierra de muertos y el puente es el amor, la única supervivencia, el único sentido. ― Thornton Wilder, The Bridge of San Luis Rey (El Puente de San Luis Rey)
Planeta.com