Love = Intense feeling of deep affection

Translating: Love

Chinese: 爱

French: Amour

German: Liebe

Hawaiian: Aloha

Irish: Grá

Japanese: 愛

Māori: Aroha

Swedish: Kärlek

Sámi: Ra’hkisvouhta

Spanish: Amor

Quotes

There is a land of the living and a land of the dead and the bridge is love, the only survival, the only meaning. = Hay una tierra de vivos y una tierra de muertos y el puente es el amor, la única supervivencia, el único sentido. ― Thornton Wilder, The Bridge of San Luis Rey (El Puente de San Luis Rey)

Planeta.com