home Buzzwords Love

Love

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Buzzwords
Posted on
Photo: Alebrijes, La Unión Tejalapam, Oaxaca

Love = Intense feeling of deep affection

Translating: Love
Chinese: 爱
French: Amour
German: Liebe
Hawaiian: Aloha
Irish: Grá
Japanese: 愛
Māori: Aroha
Swedish: Kärlek
Sámi: Ra’hkisvouhta
Spanish: Amor

Quotes
There is a land of the living and a land of the dead and the bridge is love, the only survival, the only meaning. = Hay una tierra de vivos y una tierra de muertos y el puente es el amor, la única supervivencia, el único sentido. ― Thornton Wilder, The Bridge of San Luis Rey (El Puente de San Luis Rey)

Planeta.com

Love Notebook
Compassion
Kindness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.