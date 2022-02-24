The Teresa Lozano Long Institute of Latin American Studies hosts the 2022 Lozano Long Conference: Archiving Objects of Knowledge with Latin American Perspectives streaming live Thursday and Friday (February 24 and 25) on Facebook and YouTube. Free and open to the public.

sites.utexas.edu/lozanolongconference

Background

In honor of the centennial of the Nettie Lee Benson Latin American Collection, the 2022 Lozano Long Conference initiates a conversation on archives with Latin American perspectives and practices. Archives, broadly speaking, are sites where the collection, organization, and processing of documents and objects have preserved memories or silenced pasts.

Conference Organizers

Lina Del Castillo, Associate Professor, History and Latin American Studies

Rafael Nieto-Bello, PhD student, Department of History

Janette Núñez, Master’s student, LLILAS and School of Information (iSchool)

Camila Ordorica-Bracamontes, PhD student, Department of History

Conference Coordinator

Paloma Diaz-Lobos, Asst. Director of Scholarly Programs & Faculty Liaison, LLILAS Benson Latin American Studies and Collections

Panel 1: Histories of Collecting and Collecting Stories

This panel will center on collecting, understood as the process of categorizing things as similar and then bringing them together into the same space, be it in physical or virtual forms. Each process of collecting has a history, and the collectibles themselves each also have stories to tell. The case studies explored here include tangible objects, such as documents or artifacts, as well as intangibles, such as literary narratives. By opening an interdisciplinary dialogue on narratives of collecting and collecting narratives in Latin America, we hope to highlight diverse ways of understanding processes behind the creation of archives.

Panel 2: Public, Access, and the Archival Dimensions of Digital Humanities

The expansion of digital humanities has started to redefine how we think of, and with, archives — not only in terms of provenance, selection, and preservation of documents, but also in terms of accessibility and use. Big-data tools have also streamlined ways of tracing how users interact with online collections — often informing the digital projects themselves. This panel seeks to identify the archival dimensions of select public-facing digital humanities projects by centering the user. All projects developed here have made real-world objects and documents that are not necessarily located in one physical space available for broad public access via virtual space. Questions to explore include the ethical, political, pedagogical, and technological considerations and challenges that have gone into making these collections available to a broader, engaged public.

Panel 3: ‘(Re)conociendo’ Community Rights Through Archives and Memory

Different communities in Latin America have sought to have their political rights recognized through the gathering of documentation and the collection of memories. The presentations in this panel demonstrate how communities have documented their experiences of human rights abuses, their territorial claims, or their right to exist as a distinct cultural group. These stories do not often sit comfortably with dominant narratives. The process of recognizing — or el proceso de “(re)conocimiento” — matters precisely for that reason. Being cognizant of challenging truths as they have played out in the region may help us create more nuanced understandings about the ways communities and individuals can assert their right to have rights.

Panel 4: Modern Institutional Networks Visualize Early Modern Archives: The Case of the Relaciones Geográficas y Topográficas

