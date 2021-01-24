Linking Tourism and Conservation

Elsewhere on the Web

2021

January 21 LT&C-Webinar Series: How to design post-COVID tourism and conservation strategies for LT&C Champions

Speakers

Oliver Hillel from the CBD-Secretariat in Montreal will be the Moderator of the Webinar and will introduce the topic: Innovative strategic financing instruments for conservation tourism in Africa: the example of multilateral development banks and LT&C-Example.

Tourism specialist with the World Bank Group for the past 15 years, Shaun Mann, is offering to talk about his work on a concept for an Innovative strategic financing instruments for tourism in Africa: proposals to democratize conservation”.

Netsai Bollmann, based in Botswana, will talk about “Pushing the Boundaries: Reimagining and repackaging destinations across Southern African Transfrontier Conservation Areas against a COVID-19 backdrop”.

Greg Bakunzi, based in Rwanda, will talk about “Amahoro Tours and Redrocks Rwanda supporting Kahuzi-Biéga National Park, DRC”

2020

June 11 Webinar “Effects of the pandemic on ecotourism destinations and protected area management – LT&C Example Providers share insights into their crisis management”

Many of our LT&C members are experiencing first hands the effects of the current pandemic on protected area management and financing, conservation and local communities. We talk with several of our LT&C Example Providers about their approach in dealing with the crisis and some of the main challenges and lessons learnt they can already draw from the past months.

Tune in for presentations and discussions with:

Sibylle Riedmiller and Benjamin Taylor: Chumbe Island Coral Park, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Greg Bakunzi: Virunga national park, DRC, and Red Rocks community activities, Rwanda

Svein Wilhelmsen: Basecamp Masai Mara, Kenya

Aivar Ruukel: Celebration of European Day of Parks in Estonia, on 24th of May in 2020

Timothy O’Donoghe: Reopening of Jackson Hole & Yellowstone, USA

Zoritsa Urosevic: UNWTO – a responsible tourism recovery

Philippe Moreau: Greener Act, Portugal

After an introduction by Peter Prokosch, the webinar will be moderated by Diana Körner

Background

Linking Tourism and Conservation (LT&C) is an innovative and effective shared network. It is designed to develop tools and incentives for replication of best practices and examples of sustainable tourism that supports the establishment and management of national parks and other types of protected areas. LT&C works with individuals, businesses, and governments to strengthen the benefits of both sustainable tourism and area protection and management.

Vision: LT&C envisions a world, where travellers are inspired by experiencing nature and the beauty of natural landscapes. This is supported through a global network of well-managed protected areas that represent the world’s diversity of habitats and ecosystems. Tourism business and individual tourists play a major role in supporting, implementing and sustaining this high-quality network of national parks and protected nature areas.

Features

