Poster

Lunar New Year = the beginning of a year whose months are coordinated by the cycles of the moon

Recommended Listening

Songs for the Lunar New Year

Headlines

How Lunar New Year became a shopping holiday for Western brands – Vox

Videos

Embedded Tweets

Happy #LunarNewYear, and good luck to all the Pai Gow players. pic.twitter.com/2IMx4kAqvc — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) February 5, 2019

Wikipedia

Lunar New Year

Planeta.com