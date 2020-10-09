Peru – Machu Picchu is a 15th-century Inca citadel situated on a mountain ridge 2,430 metres (7,970 ft) above sea level, located in the Cusco Region, Urubamba Province, Machupicchu District above the Sacred Valley, which is 80 kilometers (50 mi) northwest of Cusco.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/Ff2XfCFz4A9ynAp99



Headlines

Can Peru’s beloved dish help save Machu Picchu?

Unesco demands answers from Peru over impact of new Machu Picchu airport

International Protests Mount As Peru Moves Ahead With New Airport Near Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu: Fury over plans for new multi-billion pound airport next to ancient Inca citadel

Photos



Planeta.com