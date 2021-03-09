home Australia Macquarie Island

Macquarie Island

Photo: Kimberley Collins (@kimi_collins), Royal Penguins

Spotlight on Macquarie Island

Wikipedia: Macquarie Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, lies in the Southwestern Pacific Ocean, about halfway between New Zealand and Antarctica. Regionally part of Oceania and politically a part of Tasmania, Australia, since 1900, it became a Tasmanian State Reserve in 1978 and was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1997.

Key Links
Macquarie Island Station (Australian Antarctic Division)
Macquarie Island Station webcam
World heritage listing for Macquarie Island

Recommended Listening

Macquarie Island: ecological progress with challenges ahead

Videos

Research station on Macquarie Island to undergo renovations | ABC News

Wikipedia
Macquarie Island
Antipodes Subantarctic Islands

Planeta

Australia
Antarctica
Islands

