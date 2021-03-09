Photo: Kimberley Collins (@kimi_collins), Royal Penguins
Spotlight on Macquarie Island
Wikipedia: Macquarie Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, lies in the Southwestern Pacific Ocean, about halfway between New Zealand and Antarctica. Regionally part of Oceania and politically a part of Tasmania, Australia, since 1900, it became a Tasmanian State Reserve in 1978 and was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1997.
Google Maps
Key Links
Macquarie Island Station (Australian Antarctic Division)
Macquarie Island Station webcam
World heritage listing for Macquarie Island
Recommended Listening
Macquarie Island: ecological progress with challenges ahead
Videos
Research station on Macquarie Island to undergo renovations | ABC News
Wikipedia
Macquarie Island
Antipodes Subantarctic Islands
Planeta