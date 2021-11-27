home 2021, Australia Macquarie Dictionary’s Word of the Year: 2021

Macquarie Dictionary’s Word of the Year: 2021

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2021 Australia
One of our favorite announcements for Word of the Year (#woty) comes from Australia’s Macquarie Dictionary. The selection and popular vote have changed over the years. In 2021 the announcement and voting takes place in late November.

The committee announces their selection and launches a public vote for readers’ favorite … or favourite.

2021 is the year of brick bait, hate-follow, humane washing, last chance tourism, nft, porch pirate, range anxiety, sober curious, strollout, third place, and wokescold.

Word of the Year 2021
Shortlist (PDF)

Committee’s Choice
Some Faves

Range Anxiety
Sober Curious
Third Place

