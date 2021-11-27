Macquarie Dictionary’s Word of the Year: 2021

Artwork

One of our favorite announcements for Word of the Year (#woty) comes from Australia’s Macquarie Dictionary. The selection and popular vote have changed over the years. In 2021 the announcement and voting takes place in late November.

The committee announces their selection and launches a public vote for readers’ favorite … or favourite.

2021 is the year of brick bait, hate-follow, humane washing, last chance tourism, nft, porch pirate, range anxiety, sober curious, strollout, third place, and wokescold.

Some Faves

