Macquarie Dictionary’s Word of the Year: 2022

One of our favorite Word of the Year (#woty) announcements comes from Australia’s Macquarie Dictionary. In 2022 public voting takes place in late November.

2022 is the year of Bachelor’s handbag, Brigading, Gigafire, Merroir, Omicron, Parklet, Prebunking, Quiet Quitting, Spicy Cough, Teal, Truth-telling, TWAT

Our faves: Manifest, Merroir, TWAT, Parklet, Prejuvenation, Prebunking, Wishcycling

2022 Word of the Year

We enjoy reading and re-reading the long list

We miss choosing from the long list instead of the short list

The Macquarie Dictionary Word of the Year 2022 is coming this month! Stay connected with us to find out how you can have your say for the People's Choice Word of the Year! https://t.co/MhokcUVbGv pic.twitter.com/5QAt38YeZ8 — Macquarie Dictionary (@MacqDictionary) November 7, 2022

