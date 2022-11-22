Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

2022 Australia Headlines

Macquarie Dictionary’s Word of the Year: 2022

ByRon Mader

Nov 22, 2022 ,
Macquarie Artwork

One of our favorite Word of the Year (#woty) announcements comes from Australia’s Macquarie Dictionary. In 2022 public voting takes place in late November.

2022 is the year of Bachelor’s handbag, Brigading, Gigafire, Merroir, Omicron, Parklet, Prebunking, Quiet Quitting, Spicy Cough, Teal, Truth-telling, TWAT

Our faves: Manifest, Merroir, TWAT, Parklet, Prejuvenation, Prebunking, Wishcycling

Key Links
2022 Word of the Year
Short List
Long list (PDF)

Stray Observations

  • We enjoy reading and re-reading the long list
  • We miss choosing from the long list instead of the short list

Headlines
The Macquarie Dictionary Has Released Its ‘Word Of The Year’ Shortlist – Network Ten
Teal, spicy cough and bachelor’s handbag – The Guardian

Embedded Tweets

Features

Omicron
Parklet
Wish Cycling

Planeta.com

Macquarie Dictionary
Word of the Year
Australia

By Ron Mader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

2022 Australia Headlines

Macquarie Dictionary’s Word of the Year: 2022

Nov 22, 2022 Ron Mader
Social Web

End of Twitter

Nov 22, 2022 Ron Mader
Australia

Burrup Peninsula = Murujuga

Nov 21, 2022 Guest Contributor
Countries Mexico

México

Nov 21, 2022 Ron Mader