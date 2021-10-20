Madrid Links = Ligas a Madrid

Madrid Flag

What would locals like others know about Madrid? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Natural World

Madrid is located on the Manzanares River.

Madrid has a number of city parks, including Parque del Buen Retiro located downtown and near the Prado Museum. Once outside Madrid, this park is now entirely surrounded by the city.

Love running the streets, but, when I find a magnificent park along the route, as this morning Parque del Retiro in Madrid, I go in. Nothing like a run surrounded by nature, everywhere, in the heart of a city. Parks are about People & Nature. #Equalizers pic.twitter.com/eTkO8EcVfg — Penalosa_G (@Penalosa_G) October 20, 2021

Real Jardín Botánico

Cultural World

Museo Reina Sofia, Santa Isabel #52

Madrid celebrates the Fiestas de San Isidro for 9 days, from the Friday before May 15 through the following Sunday.

Museo Cerralbo

@MuseoCerralbo

Markets

Sports

Real Madrid plays in the venerable Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Language

Residents are called Madrileñas/Madrileños.

Where to stay

Transportation

Barajas International Airport (code MAD)

El Bulevar de la Naturaleza en el Ensanche de Vallecas

The Boulevard of Nature in the Ensanche de Vallecas is a wide route of more than a kilometer in length, framed by blocks of modern buildings, of different typology and of great color. Along the boulevard we find three metallic structures of great visual impact. The so-called Air Trees are an innovative urban design experience. Partially constructed with materials of recycled origin, each of these ephemeral, lightweight and removable devices has a cylindrical structure that surrounds a large central vacuum. At the base of each structure we find planters with climbing plants that cover the inner wall of the central courtyard.

Bulevar de la Naturaleza: Un abandono vergonzante

The plan to make Madrid livable for the people who actually live there

Villacís anuncia la modificación de las normas urbanísticas “más ambiciosa de los últimos 24 años” para adecuar la ciudad al siglo XXI

