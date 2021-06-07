Photo: Sergey Yeliseev, Flying

Magpie = long-tailed crow with boldly marked (or green) plumage and a raucous voice



Recommended Listening

The real magpies of Western Australia – Off Track – Western magpies live in groups, breed cooperatively, ‘cheat’ on their partners and sometimes shirk their chick-rearing responsibilities. Associate Professor Amanda Ridley (@mandy_ridley) uncovers the real magpies of WA. With sounds of the western magpies from Sarah Walsh (@Sarah_LWalsh), Stephanie Mason, and Mylene Dutour.

