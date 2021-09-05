Māori Language Week = Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2021

Poster
New Zealand (Aotearoa) – Announcing the dates for 2021’s Māori Language Week (September 13-19 or 13-19 Mahuru).
Hashtags: #TeWikioteReoMāori, #MāoriLanguageWeek, #reomāori, #mlw2021, #kiakahatereomāori
Māori Language Week = Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori is one of Planeta.com’s fave celebrations, one that stands out as a practical model of inclusive experiences and smart communication bringing people together on the ground and across the world via the web. We see this as a way of expanding our appreciation and knowledge of Māori culture.
The week is a popular, government-sponsored initiative promoting the use of Māori language. Held each year in September, the week is part of the broader Māori language revival and raises public awareness for Māori language revitalization, learning, and public usage.
Key Links
tetaurawhiri.govt.nz
Bilingual signage
Facebook: tewikiotereomaori and reomaori
@reomaori
Questions
- What are the notable publications and events during this year’s celebration?
- What are the Māori accounts to follow and share on Facebook, Twitter, and other social web channels?
- How do other countries hold celebrations of Indigenous languages?
- What are the dates for Māori Language Week 2022?
Planeta
Planeta.com uses the week to curate apps, features and videos and retweet tweets from Māori friends and friends of Māori on the social web. We also use this week as an opportunity to solicit corrections and suggestions for our website. We touch base with friends and allies working on the ground. And we double check the dates for this year’s upcoming National Digital Forum and Nethui events. Looking further ahead, we are previewing the UN International Languages Decade.
Headlines
Nelson author’s new book celebrates love of te reo Māori
Embedded Tweets
Videos
