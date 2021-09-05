Māori Language Week = Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2021

Poster

New Zealand (Aotearoa) – Announcing the dates for 2021’s Māori Language Week (September 13-19 or 13-19 Mahuru).

Hashtags: #TeWikioteReoMāori, #MāoriLanguageWeek, #reomāori, #mlw2021, #kiakahatereomāori

Māori Language Week = Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori is one of Planeta.com’s fave celebrations, one that stands out as a practical model of inclusive experiences and smart communication bringing people together on the ground and across the world via the web. We see this as a way of expanding our appreciation and knowledge of Māori culture.

Hashtags: #TeWikioteReoMāori, #MāoriLanguageWeek

The week is a popular, government-sponsored initiative promoting the use of Māori language. Held each year in September, the week is part of the broader Māori language revival and raises public awareness for Māori language revitalization, learning, and public usage.

Key Links

tetaurawhiri.govt.nz

Bilingual signage

Facebook: tewikiotereomaori and reomaori

@reomaori

Questions

What are the notable publications and events during this year’s celebration?

What are the Māori accounts to follow and share on Facebook, Twitter, and other social web channels?

How do other countries hold celebrations of Indigenous languages?

What are the dates for Māori Language Week 2022?

Planeta

Planeta.com uses the week to curate apps, features and videos and retweet tweets from Māori friends and friends of Māori on the social web. We also use this week as an opportunity to solicit corrections and suggestions for our website. We touch base with friends and allies working on the ground. And we double check the dates for this year’s upcoming National Digital Forum and Nethui events. Looking further ahead, we are previewing the UN International Languages Decade.

Headlines

Nelson author’s new book celebrates love of te reo Māori

Embedded Tweets

Help set a world record this year with our virtual Māori Language Moment 🏆 We want 2 million of us speaking and celebrating te reo Māori at the same time. Join us at 12pm on the 14th of September. You in? Sign up now: https://t.co/8HrHg8RaeH #reomāori pic.twitter.com/YG2U01Xlaa — Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (@reomaori) August 18, 2021

The reason we celebrate Te Wiki o Te reo Māori around the 14th of September each year is because that's the date the petition to allow te reo to be spoken in schools was delivered to parliament in 1972. Without these reo champions we wouldn't have a te reo Māori anything 💙 pic.twitter.com/omnAyRQZ04 — mack teti 🐻 (@Mackere) August 31, 2021

📣 Save the date! Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2021 will be 13-19 Mahuru (September). It will be hard to top what we did last year when 1 million of you signed up to the Māori Language Moment, but we will give it a go! #reomāori #tewikiotereomāori #mlw2021 #kiakahatereomāori pic.twitter.com/6xFYr9DaSl — Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (@reomaori) March 23, 2021

Videos

tk

Planeta.com