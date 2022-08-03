Māori Language Week = Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2022

New Zealand (Aotearoa) – Announcing the dates for 2022’s Māori Language Week (September 12-18 or 12-18 Mahuru).

Māori Language Week = Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori is one of Planeta.com’s fave celebrations, one that stands out as a practical model of inclusive experiences and smart communication bringing people together on the ground and across the world via the web. We see this as a way of expanding our appreciation and knowledge of Māori culture.

The week is a popular, government-sponsored initiative promoting the use of Māori language. Held each year in September, the week is part of the broader Māori language revival and raises public awareness for Māori language revitalization, learning, and public usage.

Key Links

tetaurawhiri.govt.nz

35 years since te reo became an official language of New Zealand – Te Taura Whiri

Facebook: tewikiotereomaori and reomaori

@reomaori

Questions

What are the notable publications and events during this year’s celebration?

What are the Māori accounts to follow and share on Facebook, Twitter, and other social web channels?

How do other countries hold celebrations of Indigenous languages?

Planeta

Planeta.com uses the week to curate apps, features and videos and retweet tweets from Māori friends and friends of Māori on the social web. We also use this week as an opportunity to solicit corrections and suggestions for our website. We touch base with friends and allies working on the ground. And we double check the dates for this year’s upcoming National Digital Forum and Nethui events. Looking further ahead, we are previewing the UN International Languages Decade.

Embedded Tweets

📣 Save the date e hoa mā! Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 12-18 Mahuru (September) Māori Language Week: Monday 12th September – Sunday 18th September 2022. This year, our celebrations will be bigger than ever so be sure to stay tuned for more. Kia kaha te reo Māori! #reomāori pic.twitter.com/tXzV4EfRzq — Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (@reomaori) August 2, 2022

