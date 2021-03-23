Poster
New Zealand (Aotearoa) – Te wiki o te reo Māori (Māori Language Week) is a popular, government-sponsored initiative promoting the use of Māori language. The week is part of the broader Māori language revival and raises public awareness for Māori language revitalization, learning, and public usage.
Māori Language Week is celebrated annually in September starting on a Monday and ending on the following Sunday. Dates for the 2021 Māori Language Week: September 13-19 / 13-19 Mahuru.
Hashtags: #TeWikioteReoMāori, #MāoriLanguageWeek, #reomāori #mlw2021 #kiakahatereomāori
What we love: This is an opportunity to acknowledge and learn a bit of the Māori language and culture and an excellent example for the International Decade of Indigenous Languages.
September 14 is Māori Language Day, a reminder of the day 1972 when the petition for te reo Māori was suspended in the parliament.
