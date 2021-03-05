Graphic

New Zealand (Aotearoa) – Planeta.com is updating this page with key links, headlines and links to social web channels including Facebook and Twitter. Vocabulary is featured here. We also spotlight the annual Māori Language Week.

Key Links

Māori Language Commission

Te Taura Whiri I te Reo Māori

Facebook

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori

Headlines

NZ’s unique te reo tweets

Plan to have 1 million people speaking te reo Māori by 2040 – Radio NZ

Meet Aoife Finn: An Irishwoman who has never been to NZ but is mad about te reo – @aoinifh

2 Maori mentions in historic US papers – @MamariStephens @DigitalMaori

Maori language must be ‘sexy’

Learn Maori Via Skype

Government

http://www.teara.govt.nz/en/video/41059/maori-language-act-1987

Twitter

@reomaori

Twitter Hashtags

#MāoriMonday

#RāhinaReo

#ngātohu

#TeReo

Instagram

Learn Maori

Māori Language

Learning Media Ngata Dictionary

Maori Spell Checker

Tai Tokerau Māori Dictionary

Translator – Kedri.info

Word of the Day

Maori language net

Ngata dictionary

http://www.maoridictionary.co.nz

http://podcasts.tewhanake.maori.nz/index.cfm/1,61,0,42,html

http://languagemadefun.com/ideas-for-maori-language-week

Recommended listening

Learning te reo Māori with Stacey Morrison

Te ahi kaa – Radio New Zealand – The philosophy of Te Ahi Kaa is to reflect the diversity of Māori in the past, present and future. While bilingual in delivery, the programme incorporates Māori practices and values in its content, format and presentation.

The Macmillan Brown Lectures – Radio New Zealand

Reo FM

100 Maori Words – NZ History Net

365 more useful Māori words and phrases

http://www.forvo.com/languages/mi

http://www.kahungunu.irirangi.net – https://www.facebook.com/pages/Radio-Kahungunu-765AM-943FM/203647799657555

http://www.atiawatoafm.com

Maori immersion schooling – For more than a century Maori children in New Zealand were forbidden to speak their language at school and like Aboriginal children,

Māori kids performed badly in the education system.

PDFs

Manaakitanga Bilingual Booklet

Hākinakina

Tourism

Word Find (PDF)

National Anthem (PDF)

Vimeo

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori



https://vimeo.com/user29284685

Kupu Hou

Kia ora koutou, welcome to the website for Kupu Hou, an online project to encourage and excite New Zealanders about learning Te Reo Māori. Kupu Hou literally translates as new (hou) words (kupu); and reflects our kaupapa – to help people enlarge their vocabulary, one word at a time. Why? We believe that through an understanding of the structure and composition of kupu, people will gain an appreciation for the knowledge embedded in Te Ao Māori (the Māori world): geographic, historical, metaphoric and poetic. Māori ways of thinking are reflected through the language. As you learn the kupu you will also be encountering Māori philosophies – about life, the universe and everything.

We encourage you to follow us on Facebook and share our content with your friends and whānau.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqorzg0VGONSrVVJOVsLTDg

Rugby Nation

This certainly isn't perfect… But if this Welsh kid who grew up in England can give it a go… Everyone can. #TeWikioteReoMaori



Shot to @Ykoopu for the āwhina 🤙 pic.twitter.com/Q5g4gcm2qj — Huw Beynon (@huw_beynon) September 15, 2019

Embedded Tweets

People tell us when they hear te reo being spoken at our toughest, most challenging times, it's emotional for many reasons. From a haka at a funeral to te reo at our COVID briefing. Kia kaha te reo Māori! Kia kaha hoki ngā iwi o Aotearoa! #reomāori — Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (@reomaori) March 5, 2021

Great morning for #Matariki views, this is last tweeted pic for today taken a bit earlier (0605NZT) than the others. It has Matariki and Matakāheru (hyades) closer to the horizon with the orange-giant star Taumata-Kuku (aldebaran) at the bottom. Ka rawe tēnei ata! pic.twitter.com/gKbpI4BgJr — Dayne Laird (@dalnzl_Matariki) June 21, 2018

Wikipedia

Māori Language Week

Macron

Hau Kāinga

Planeta.com