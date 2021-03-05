Graphic
New Zealand (Aotearoa) – Planeta.com is updating this page with key links, headlines and links to social web channels including Facebook and Twitter. Vocabulary is featured here. We also spotlight the annual Māori Language Week.
Key Links
Māori Language Commission
Te Taura Whiri I te Reo Māori
Te Wiki o te Reo Māori
Headlines
NZ’s unique te reo tweets
Plan to have 1 million people speaking te reo Māori by 2040 – Radio NZ
Meet Aoife Finn: An Irishwoman who has never been to NZ but is mad about te reo – @aoinifh
2 Maori mentions in historic US papers – @MamariStephens @DigitalMaori
Maori language must be ‘sexy’
Learn Maori Via Skype
Government
http://www.teara.govt.nz/en/video/41059/maori-language-act-1987
@reomaori
Twitter Hashtags
#MāoriMonday
#RāhinaReo
#ngātohu
#TeReo
Learn Maori
Māori Language
Learning Media Ngata Dictionary
Maori Spell Checker
Tai Tokerau Māori Dictionary
Translator – Kedri.info
Word of the Day
Maori language net
Ngata dictionary
http://www.maoridictionary.co.nz
http://podcasts.tewhanake.maori.nz/index.cfm/1,61,0,42,html
http://languagemadefun.com/ideas-for-maori-language-week
Recommended listening
Learning te reo Māori with Stacey Morrison
Te ahi kaa – Radio New Zealand – The philosophy of Te Ahi Kaa is to reflect the diversity of Māori in the past, present and future. While bilingual in delivery, the programme incorporates Māori practices and values in its content, format and presentation.
The Macmillan Brown Lectures – Radio New Zealand
Reo FM
100 Maori Words – NZ History Net
365 more useful Māori words and phrases
http://www.forvo.com/languages/mi
http://www.kahungunu.irirangi.net – https://www.facebook.com/pages/Radio-Kahungunu-765AM-943FM/203647799657555
http://www.atiawatoafm.com
Maori immersion schooling – For more than a century Maori children in New Zealand were forbidden to speak their language at school and like Aboriginal children,
Māori kids performed badly in the education system.
PDFs
Manaakitanga Bilingual Booklet
Hākinakina
Tourism
Word Find (PDF)
National Anthem (PDF)
Vimeo
Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori
https://vimeo.com/user29284685
Kupu Hou
Kia ora koutou, welcome to the website for Kupu Hou, an online project to encourage and excite New Zealanders about learning Te Reo Māori. Kupu Hou literally translates as new (hou) words (kupu); and reflects our kaupapa – to help people enlarge their vocabulary, one word at a time. Why? We believe that through an understanding of the structure and composition of kupu, people will gain an appreciation for the knowledge embedded in Te Ao Māori (the Māori world): geographic, historical, metaphoric and poetic. Māori ways of thinking are reflected through the language. As you learn the kupu you will also be encountering Māori philosophies – about life, the universe and everything.
We encourage you to follow us on Facebook and share our content with your friends and whānau.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqorzg0VGONSrVVJOVsLTDg
Rugby Nation
Wikipedia
Māori Language Week
Macron
Hau Kāinga
