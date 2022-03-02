Photo: MCC Indianapolis, Skyline (Some rights reserved)

The springtime NCAA Basketball Tournament is affectionately known as ‘March Madness.’ We are fascinated by how the beginning stage of the tournament brings so many basketball fans to Las Vegas for sports betting and camaraderie. NCAA championship game: April 4, 2022

Planeta.com’s coverage focuses more on the viewing parties and technological innovations than scores. Included here are key links and helpful resources elsewhere on the web.

Key Links

https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch

https://www.ncaa.com/interactive-bracket/basketball-men/d1

https://www.ncaa.com/brackets/basketball-women/d1

2021

NCAA March Madness, Back From 2020 Covid Void, Is Poised To Be A TV And Betting Draw – But Also A Virus Crapshoot

Schedule – NCAA

Bracket – NCAA

Headlines

March Madness Ready To Resume As NCAA Strikes Indiana Tournament Deal

Prime, socially distanced March Madness viewing spots around the the Valley https://t.co/Ri964nbLRZ pic.twitter.com/F7Vn0mkQi0 — Las Vegas Weekly (@lasvegasweekly) March 18, 2021

2020

March Madness games to be played without fans due to coronavirus – Axios

This Year’s NCAA Men’s Contenders Are Weirdly Weak. Will That Mean More Tourney Upsets?

The World Wasn’t Chaotic Enough, So Here Comes March Madness – 538

Elsewhere on the Web

https://www.theringer.com/march-madness

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/sports/intel-technology-at-ncaa.html

