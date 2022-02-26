Photo: Pedro Szekely, 2018 French Quarter (Some rights reserved)

Mardi Gras falls exactly 47 days before Easter. In 2022 Mardis Gras is March 1.

Mardis Gras is the conclusion of carnival season begins on January 6, or the Feast of the Epiphany / Reyes Magos in the Christian faith.

Learn the History Behind this Traditional Feast Day – Almanac

New Orleans Locals on How to Avoid Being a Total Douche at Mardi Gras

New Orleans

City of New Orleans Announces Route Changes for Mardi Gras 2022 Parades

mardigrasneworleans.com/parades – Facebook – YouTube – @MardiGrasNOLA

Upcoming celebrations

2023: February 21

2024: February 13

2025: March 4

