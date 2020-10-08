Spotlight: Mario Molina Pasquel

Wikipedia: Mario José Molina-Pasquel Henríquez (March 19, 1943 – October 7, 2020), known as Mario Molina, was a Mexican chemist. He played a pivotal role in the discovery of the Antarctic ozone hole, and was a co-recipient of the 1995 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his role in elucidating the threat to the Earth’s ozone layer of chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) gases. He became the first Mexican-born citizen to receive a Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Martha Bárecena: México has lost one of its great scientists: Mario Molina Pasquel. He won the Nobel Prize on Chemistry. He was emblematic in combatting climate change. We should honor his legacy fighting for his values and ideals.

Embedded Tweets

La Semarnat y sus organismos, lamentamos el fallecimiento del Dr. Mario Molina. Siempre lo recordaremos con orgullo por su ejemplar trabajo, nos deja como legado su enfoque científico en su compromiso por el medio ambiente.

🔰https://t.co/jwWA67DbKL pic.twitter.com/qXBu3Nmjsh — CONABIO (@Conabio) October 8, 2020

México has lost one of its great scientists: Mario Molina Pasquel. He won the Nobel Prize on Chemistry. He was emblematic in combatting climate change. We should honor his legacy fighting for his values and ideals. — Martha Bárcena (@Martha_Barcena) October 7, 2020

Lamentamos el fallecimiento del Dr. Mario J. Molina, Premio Nobel de Química en 1995. Fue uno de los tres mexicanos en haber sido galardonados con el #Nobel. Su investigación ha sido fundamental para proteger la capa de ozono. Será extrañado profundamente en #México y el mundo. pic.twitter.com/9dC0ifaFnG — Consulmex Las Vegas (@ConsulMexLvn) October 7, 2020

Wikipedia

Mario_J._Molina

Planeta