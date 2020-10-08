home Mexico Mario Molina Pasquel

Spotlight: Mario Molina Pasquel

Wikipedia: Mario José Molina-Pasquel Henríquez (March 19, 1943 – October 7, 2020), known as Mario Molina, was a Mexican chemist. He played a pivotal role in the discovery of the Antarctic ozone hole, and was a co-recipient of the 1995 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his role in elucidating the threat to the Earth’s ozone layer of chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) gases. He became the first Mexican-born citizen to receive a Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Martha Bárecena: México has lost one of its great scientists: Mario Molina Pasquel. He won the Nobel Prize on Chemistry. He was emblematic in combatting climate change. We should honor his legacy fighting for his values and ideals.

