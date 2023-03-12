Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Collaboration Culture Food

Markets

ByRon Mader

Mar 11, 2023
Photo: Ron Mader, Pochote 2008 (Some rights reserved)

Markets are as old as the crossroads, a mashup of conversations and commerce embedded in the 360 degree, face-to-face exchange.

Our fave (favorite/favourite) markets are a combination of tasting rooms and empathy museums. These venues manifest responsible travel — good places to live and good places to visit. Locals have the chance to meetup on a regular or semi-regular basis and newcomers have an opportunity to immerse themselves in local culture.

Curiously, while local markets are key in economic and social terms, they are often taken for granted. Tourism officials and guidebook writers talk up places of interest, rather than the people to meet.

We would like to share some practical tips of where to go, who to visit and how to connect locals and visitors on the social web.

Headlines
The Ephemeral Art of Mexico City’s Food Stalls – NYT

Coronavirus
China’s Omnivorous Markets Are in the Eye of a Lethal Outbreak Once Again – NYT

Facebook
Local Markets around the World

Flickr
World Markets

Embedded Tweet

Features

Exploring Oaxaca’s Markets
Mexico’s Marvelous Mercados
The Channon Market
Crafting Our Future (2011)

Planeta.com

The Value of Communication = El Valor de la Comunicación
Shopping

