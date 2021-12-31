home Lingo Marquee

Marquee

By Ron Mader   Posted in Lingo
Posted on
Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Marquee = canopy projecting over the entrance to a theater, hotel, or other building (North America); large tent used for social or commercial functions (UK)

Wikipedia: A marquee is most commonly a structure placed over the entrance to a hotel, theatre, casino, train station, or similar building. It often has signage stating either the name of the establishment or, in the case of theatres, the play or movie and the artist appearing at that venue.

Embedded Tweets

Planeta

Signage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.