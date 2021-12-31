Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Marquee = canopy projecting over the entrance to a theater, hotel, or other building (North America); large tent used for social or commercial functions (UK)

Wikipedia: A marquee is most commonly a structure placed over the entrance to a hotel, theatre, casino, train station, or similar building. It often has signage stating either the name of the establishment or, in the case of theatres, the play or movie and the artist appearing at that venue.

Embedded Tweets

Citywide marquee takeover honor former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid. pic.twitter.com/MtFSt7uers — Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) December 30, 2021

REID TRIBUTE: Marquees at Las Vegas resorts will honor Senator Harry Reid tonight at 5 p.m. in a "marquee takeover" coordinated by the LVCVA https://t.co/OO59XI9mNc #8NN — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) December 30, 2021

Las Vegas honored the life of longtime U.S. Sen. Harry Reid on Wednesday night. https://t.co/MY40RNfeBX — KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) December 30, 2021

