Marquee = canopy projecting over the entrance to a theater, hotel, or other building (North America); large tent used for social or commercial functions (UK)
Wikipedia: A marquee is most commonly a structure placed over the entrance to a hotel, theatre, casino, train station, or similar building. It often has signage stating either the name of the establishment or, in the case of theatres, the play or movie and the artist appearing at that venue.
