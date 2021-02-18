Photo: NASA Marshall, Hubble Portrait

News from the 4th planet in our solar system:

Perseverance

Perseverance is due to land in Jezero Crater on February 18

Follow NASA’s Perseverance Rover in Real Time on Its Way to Mars

https://www.cnet.com/news/nasas-perseverance-mars-rover-landing-will-be-must-see-tv

Mars/Ibero

Livestreaming 7pm Mexico Wednesdays in February 2021

Insight

mars.nasa.gov/insight

Weather

https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-brings-mars-landing-first-in-six-years-to-viewers-everywhere-nov-26

https://mars.nasa.gov/insight/timeline/landing/watch-in-person

http://theoatmeal.com/comics/insight

Headlines

Did ancient Mars have rings? – Earthsky

http://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/why-is-mars-sometimes-bright-and-sometimes-faint

Elon Musk Publishes Plans for Colonizing Mars –

http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/space.2017.29009.emu

http://www.universetoday.com/134547/ever-wondered-final-approach-mars-might-feel-like

https://fivethirtyeight.com/tag/earth-to-mars

http://waitbutwhy.com/2016/09/spacexs-big-fking-rocket-the-full-story.html

http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-announce-mars-mystery-solved

http://www.wired.com/2014/07/new-geologic-map-mars-usgs

http://www.nature.com/news/water-seems-to-flow-freely-on-mars-1.14343

Mars Rovers

Mars Landscapes (Curiosity!)

marsrovers.nasa.gov – @MarsCuriosity

google.com/mars/about.html

Mars_Reconnaissance_Orbiter_HiRISE.html

hirise.lpl.arizona.edu

nasa.gov/msl

we_are_engineers_and_scientists_on_the_mars

technology_and_science-space

http://www.wired.com/wiredscience/2013/03/4-billion-pixel-mars-panorama

https://www.360cities.net/image/mars-panorama-curiosity-selfie-night#32.70,7.00,70.0

http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2014/12/09/science/space/100000003277462.app.html



Sky Crane

ImageID=3650

Mars Express

Mar _Express

Mars_Express_view_of_Terra_Sabaea_and_Arabia_Terra

Phobos

http://www.esa.int/Our_Activities/Space_Science/Mars_Express/Mars_Express_heading_towards_daring_flyby_of_Phobos

Time

http://www.giss.nasa.gov/tools/mars24

Elsewhere on the Web

ESA International

blog.planetfour.org

uahirise.org – epo

Weather – MSSS

Wikipedia

Gale crater

Timekeeping on Mars

Noctis Labyrinthus

