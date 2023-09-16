Photo: Gail Frederick, Inactive volcano (Some rights reserved)
Spotlight on the French Caribbean island of Martinique
Google Maps
maps.app.goo.gl/u7mtNwxacD29ENWx7
Wikipedia: Martinique is an insular region of France located in the Lesser Antilles in the eastern Caribbean Sea, with a land area of 1,128 square kilometers (436 square miles) and a population of 385,551 inhabitants as of January 2013. Like Guadeloupe, it is an overseas region of France, consisting of a single overseas department. One of the Windward Islands, it is directly north of Saint Lucia, southeast of Greater Antilles, northwest of Barbados, and south of Dominica.
Headlines
Why Martinique is a Great Winter Destination – Transitions Abroad
World Heritage: Mount Pelée
martinique-biosphere.fr
Martinique Biosphere Reserve
Eco-Friendly Martinique Named Unesco World Biosphere Reserve
Wikipedia
Elsewhere on the Web
azmartinique.com – pitons-du-carbet
Stray Notes
- Also known as the Isle of Flowers, The Rum Capital of the World, the Birthplace of coffee in the New World, The Isle of the Famed Poet (Aimé Césaire)
- The currency is the Euro
- In September 2021, Martinique’s exceptional biodiversity was recognized by UNESCO, which added the entire island to its World Network of Biosphere Reserves.
- In late 2020, Martinique’s traditional Yole Boat was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
Martinique
Flag of Martinique
Planeta.com