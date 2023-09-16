Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Caribbean

Martinique

ByGuest Contributor

Sep 16, 2023
Photo: Gail Frederick, Inactive volcano (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight on the French Caribbean island of Martinique

Google Maps
maps.app.goo.gl/u7mtNwxacD29ENWx7

Wikipedia: Martinique is an insular region of France located in the Lesser Antilles in the eastern Caribbean Sea, with a land area of 1,128 square kilometers (436 square miles) and a population of 385,551 inhabitants as of January 2013. Like Guadeloupe, it is an overseas region of France, consisting of a single overseas department. One of the Windward Islands, it is directly north of Saint Lucia, southeast of Greater Antilles, northwest of Barbados, and south of Dominica.

Headlines
Why Martinique is a Great Winter Destination – Transitions Abroad

World Heritage: Mount Pelée
martinique-biosphere.fr
Martinique Biosphere Reserve
Eco-Friendly Martinique Named Unesco World Biosphere Reserve
Wikipedia

Elsewhere on the Web
azmartinique.compitons-du-carbet

Stray Notes

  • Also known as the Isle of Flowers, The Rum Capital of the World, the Birthplace of coffee in the New World, The Isle of the Famed Poet (Aimé Césaire)
  • The currency is the Euro
  • In September 2021, Martinique’s exceptional biodiversity was recognized by UNESCO, which added the entire island to its World Network of Biosphere Reserves.
  • In late 2020, Martinique’s traditional Yole Boat was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Martinique
Flag of Martinique

Planeta.com

Caribbean
France
Islands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Caribbean

Martinique

Sep 16, 2023 Guest Contributor
2023 Headlines

45th Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee

Sep 15, 2023 Ron Mader
Parks USA

National Public Lands Day

Sep 14, 2023 Guest Contributor
Lingo

Planetary Boundaries

Sep 14, 2023 Guest Contributor