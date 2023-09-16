Photo: Gail Frederick, Inactive volcano (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight on the French Caribbean island of Martinique

Wikipedia: Martinique is an insular region of France located in the Lesser Antilles in the eastern Caribbean Sea, with a land area of 1,128 square kilometers (436 square miles) and a population of 385,551 inhabitants as of January 2013. Like Guadeloupe, it is an overseas region of France, consisting of a single overseas department. One of the Windward Islands, it is directly north of Saint Lucia, southeast of Greater Antilles, northwest of Barbados, and south of Dominica.

Also known as the Isle of Flowers, The Rum Capital of the World, the Birthplace of coffee in the New World, The Isle of the Famed Poet (Aimé Césaire)

The currency is the Euro

In September 2021, Martinique’s exceptional biodiversity was recognized by UNESCO, which added the entire island to its World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

In late 2020, Martinique’s traditional Yole Boat was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List

La Montagne Pelée en Martinique, bientôt classée au patrimoine mondial de l'humanité ? Le dossier de candidature a été déposé par la France à l’@UNESCO.



Parce que protéger ces espaces, c’est assurer leur préservation et la reconquête de la biodiversité. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/8qbMiTjmCN — Ministères Écologie Énergie Territoires (@Ecologie_Gouv) February 8, 2021

