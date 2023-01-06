Massachusetts Links

Massachusetts Flag

What would locals like others know about Massachusetts? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

More than just swimming: What to do at Cape Cod National Seashore that’s not at a beach

MIT, guided by open access principles, ends Elsevier negotiations

Swift River

At its most restrictive, the Quabbin-Swift River Valley includes the towns immediately bordering the reservoir and lower length of the river. These towns include: Orange, Belchertown, Hardwick,Wendell, New Salem, Pelham, Petersham, Shutesbury, Palmer, and Ware. The Swift River Reservation is a 439-acre (178 ha) open space preserve located in Petersham, Massachusetts, United States. The property, named after the East Branch of the Swift River, is managed by the land conservation non-profit organization The Trustees of Reservations and offers 7 miles (11 km) of trails available for hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, and cross country skiing. Ledges, river corridor, woodlands, scenic vistas, and wetlands characterize the preserve. (Photo)

massvacation.com

@VisitMA

ccae.org

pilgrimhall.org

Massachusetts Geological Survey – Flickr – @MassGeol

sec.state.ma.us

mass.gov – Facebook – Youtube – @massgov

blog.mass.gov

malegislature.gov – Visit

mass.gov/visit-massachusetts-state-parks

Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary

Massachusetts State Parks

Bedford

bedfordma.gov

thebedfordcitizen.org

Cambridge

cambridgema.gov

Cambridge: Longfellow House–Washington’s Headquarters National Historic Site

nps.gov – Facebook – Youtube

Wikipedia

Cape Cod

Provincetown

Deerfield

deerfieldma.us

Mount Sugarloaf State Reservation

Sugarloaf Mountain

Foxborough

Foxborough

Gillette Stadium

Greenfield

recorder.com

Facebook

Youtube

@TheRecorderNews

Hyannis

hyannis.com

Chief Hyanno of the Wampanoag in Hyannis pic.twitter.com/r6cV56J9zK — Deb Krol (@Debkrol) October 15, 2022

Lowell

Lowell National Historical Park located in Lowell, Massachusetts interprets the American Industrial Revolution and shares the stories of all those who’ve worked in the textile industry and lived in this great city.

Youtube

Natick

natickma.gov

North Adams

northadams-ma.gov

Provincetown

Pilgrim Monument & Provincetown Museum

Salem

Exploring the witch-fueled tourism of modern Salem

Springfield

The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, 21 Edwards Street

Sunday: 11–5, Tuesday–Saturday: 10–5, Monday: Closed

springfieldmuseums.org

@SpfldMuseums

Worcester

worcesterma.gov

worcesterart.org

worcester.edu

Flickr

Massachusetts Geological Survey

Attleboro Farmers Market

massczm

Twitter

@MassGov

@MassGeol

@VisitMA

@SpfldMuseums

@MHS1791

@HistoryofMass

Indigenous Peoples

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wampanoag_people

wbur.org/edify/2017/08/24/mashpee-wampanoag-language-school

normantranscript.com/news/nation_world/thanksgiving-tribe-reclaims-language-lost-to-colonization/article_18d26321-9bb4-5c23-9847-2aadde9cd747.html

https://www.bostonglobe.com/ideas/2017/03/25/how-revive-massachusetts-first-language/WflCNBgviT0cdGfbRNd1YL/story.html

Wôpanâak Language Reclamation Project

wlrp.org/fun-with-words.html

Here are some words used in our every day American language that are derived from Wôpanâak:

Pumpkin: Pôhpukun (ponh-pu-kun) = ‘grows forth round’

Moccasin: Mahkus (mah-kus) = ‘Covers the whole foot’

Skunk: Sukôk (su-konk) = ‘Ejects body fluid’

Moose: M8s (moos) = ‘moose’

Powwow: Pawâw (pa-waaw) = ‘s/he is healing/heals (someone)’

Mashpee Wampanoag

mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov

charlie-baker-massachusetts-trump-339182

The Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management (CZM) is a part of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA). CZM’s mission is to balance the impacts of human activity with the protection of coastal and marine resources. As a networked program, CZM works with other state agencies, federal agencies, local governments, academic institutions, nonprofit groups, and the general public to promote sound management of the Massachusetts coast. CZM is funded primarily through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

CZM posts its photos to www.flickr.com/photos/MassCZM

State Cookie

The chocolate chip cookie was invented in 1930 at the Toll House Restaurant in Whitman, Massachusetts. In 1997 it was designated the official cookie of the commonwealth.

history.com/topics/us-states/massachusetts/pictures/massachusetts/freshly-baked-chocolate-chip-cookies

Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership

mohawktrailwoodlandspartnership.info

recorder.com/MTWP-gets-climate-grant-32534667

“The Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership works to increase natural resource-based economic development, support forest conservation on private land and use of sustainable forestry practices, and improve the fiscal sustainability of towns and cities." https://t.co/EVojxKcPx4 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 22, 2020

Current time in Boston

timeanddate.com

steamshipauthority.com

godsmack.com – Youtube

Wikipedia

Massachusetts

Lake Chaubunagungamaug

– also known as Lake Char­gogg­a­gogg­man­chaugg­a­gogg­chau­bun­a­gung­a­maugg

Planeta.com