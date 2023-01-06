Planeta.com

Massachusetts Links

Massachusetts Flag

What would locals like others know about Massachusetts? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
More than just swimming: What to do at Cape Cod National Seashore that’s not at a beach
MIT, guided by open access principles, ends Elsevier negotiations

Swift River
At its most restrictive, the Quabbin-Swift River Valley includes the towns immediately bordering the reservoir and lower length of the river. These towns include: Orange, Belchertown, Hardwick,Wendell, New Salem, Pelham, Petersham, Shutesbury, Palmer, and Ware. The Swift River Reservation is a 439-acre (178 ha) open space preserve located in Petersham, Massachusetts, United States. The property, named after the East Branch of the Swift River, is managed by the land conservation non-profit organization The Trustees of Reservations and offers 7 miles (11 km) of trails available for hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, and cross country skiing. Ledges, river corridor, woodlands, scenic vistas, and wetlands characterize the preserve. (Photo)

Tourism Portals
massvacation.com
Flickr
@VisitMA

Education
ccae.org

Museums
pilgrimhall.org

Geology
Massachusetts Geological SurveyFlickr@MassGeol

Holidays
sec.state.ma.us

Government
mass.govFacebookYoutube@massgov
blog.mass.gov
recreation
malegislature.govVisit

Parks
mass.gov/visit-massachusetts-state-parks
Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Massachusetts State Parks

Bedford
bedfordma.gov
thebedfordcitizen.org

Cambridge
cambridgema.gov

Cambridge: Longfellow House–Washington’s Headquarters National Historic Site
nps.govFacebookYoutube
Wikipedia

Cape Cod
Provincetown

Deerfield
deerfieldma.us
Mount Sugarloaf State Reservation
Sugarloaf Mountain

Foxborough
Foxborough
Gillette Stadium

Greenfield
recorder.com
Facebook
Youtube
@TheRecorderNews

Hyannis
hyannis.com

Lowell
Lowell National Historical Park located in Lowell, Massachusetts interprets the American Industrial Revolution and shares the stories of all those who’ve worked in the textile industry and lived in this great city.
Youtube

Natick
natickma.gov

North Adams
northadams-ma.gov

Provincetown
Pilgrim Monument & Provincetown Museum

Salem
Exploring the witch-fueled tourism of modern Salem

Springfield
The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, 21 Edwards Street
Sunday: 11–5, Tuesday–Saturday: 10–5, Monday: Closed
springfieldmuseums.org
@SpfldMuseums

Worcester
worcesterma.gov
worcesterart.org
worcester.edu

Flickr
Massachusetts Geological Survey
Attleboro Farmers Market
massczm

Twitter
@MassGov
@MassGeol
@VisitMA
@MassGeol
@SpfldMuseums
@MHS1791
@HistoryofMass

Indigenous Peoples
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wampanoag_people
wbur.org/edify/2017/08/24/mashpee-wampanoag-language-school
normantranscript.com/news/nation_world/thanksgiving-tribe-reclaims-language-lost-to-colonization/article_18d26321-9bb4-5c23-9847-2aadde9cd747.html
https://www.bostonglobe.com/ideas/2017/03/25/how-revive-massachusetts-first-language/WflCNBgviT0cdGfbRNd1YL/story.html
Wôpanâak Language Reclamation Project
wlrp.org/fun-with-words.html

Here are some words used in our every day American language that are derived from Wôpanâak:
Pumpkin: Pôhpukun (ponh-pu-kun) = ‘grows forth round’
Moccasin: Mahkus (mah-kus) = ‘Covers the whole foot’
Skunk: Sukôk (su-konk) = ‘Ejects body fluid’
Moose: M8s (moos) = ‘moose’
Powwow: Pawâw (pa-waaw) = ‘s/he is healing/heals (someone)’

Mashpee Wampanoag
mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov

Politics
charlie-baker-massachusetts-trump-339182

Coasts
The Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management (CZM) is a part of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA). CZM’s mission is to balance the impacts of human activity with the protection of coastal and marine resources. As a networked program, CZM works with other state agencies, federal agencies, local governments, academic institutions, nonprofit groups, and the general public to promote sound management of the Massachusetts coast. CZM is funded primarily through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

CZM posts its photos to www.flickr.com/photos/MassCZM

State Cookie
The chocolate chip cookie was invented in 1930 at the Toll House Restaurant in Whitman, Massachusetts. In 1997 it was designated the official cookie of the commonwealth.
history.com/topics/us-states/massachusetts/pictures/massachusetts/freshly-baked-chocolate-chip-cookies

Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership
mohawktrailwoodlandspartnership.info
recorder.com/MTWP-gets-climate-grant-32534667

Current time in Boston
timeanddate.com

Elsewhere on the Web
steamshipauthority.com
godsmack.comYoutube

Wikipedia
Massachusetts
Lake Chaubunagungamaug
– also known as Lake Char­gogg­a­gogg­man­chaugg­a­gogg­chau­bun­a­gung­a­maugg

Cities

Boston

Massachusetts
