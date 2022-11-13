Planeta.com

Nov 12, 2022
Mastodonjoinmastodon.org – is free, open-source software. There is no advertising, monetizing, or venture capital. It is a public square. It is a global, decentralized social network. Your server is where your account is hosted, communication is global.

Look for improvements in the future as Mastodon commits to improving accessibility. Donations directly support full-time development of the project.

Key Links
joinmastodon.org
blog.joinmastodon.org
https://twitter.com/joinmastodon

Stray Observations

  • With the ongoing Twitter exodus, some are choosing to create accounts on Mastodon. We get the idea and would like to find Mastodon server that could be recommended and supported financially.

Accounts
@DrHick

Headlines
We have added a Mastodon Server – Internet Archive
How to Find Your Twitter Friends on Mastodon
After Musk Acquires Twitter, Mastodon Sees Flood of Traffic, Server Slowdown – PCMag

Bingo
Decentralized network – Instance – Monetize – Node – Patreon – Toot

Wikipedia
Mastodon

What is the social web?
Decentralization
Twitter
Internet Archive

