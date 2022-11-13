Logo
Mastodon – joinmastodon.org – is free, open-source software. There is no advertising, monetizing, or venture capital. It is a public square. It is a global, decentralized social network. Your server is where your account is hosted, communication is global.
Look for improvements in the future as Mastodon commits to improving accessibility. Donations directly support full-time development of the project.
Key Links
joinmastodon.org
blog.joinmastodon.org
https://twitter.com/joinmastodon
Stray Observations
- With the ongoing Twitter exodus, some are choosing to create accounts on Mastodon. We get the idea and would like to find Mastodon server that could be recommended and supported financially.
Accounts
@DrHick
Headlines
We have added a Mastodon Server – Internet Archive
How to Find Your Twitter Friends on Mastodon
After Musk Acquires Twitter, Mastodon Sees Flood of Traffic, Server Slowdown – PCMag
Bingo
Decentralized network – Instance – Monetize – Node – Patreon – Toot
Wikipedia
Mastodon
Planeta.com