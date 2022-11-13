Logo

Mastodon – joinmastodon.org – is free, open-source software. There is no advertising, monetizing, or venture capital. It is a public square. It is a global, decentralized social network. Your server is where your account is hosted, communication is global.

Look for improvements in the future as Mastodon commits to improving accessibility. Donations directly support full-time development of the project.

Key Links

joinmastodon.org

blog.joinmastodon.org

https://twitter.com/joinmastodon

Stray Observations

With the ongoing Twitter exodus, some are choosing to create accounts on Mastodon. We get the idea and would like to find Mastodon server that could be recommended and supported financially.

Accounts

@DrHick

Headlines

We have added a Mastodon Server – Internet Archive

How to Find Your Twitter Friends on Mastodon

After Musk Acquires Twitter, Mastodon Sees Flood of Traffic, Server Slowdown – PCMag

Bingo

Decentralized network – Instance – Monetize – Node – Patreon – Toot

Wikipedia

Mastodon

