home 2020 Matariki 2020 Stargazing

Matariki 2020 Stargazing

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020
Posted on
Poster

New Zealand Tourism is throwing an online star party to mark the Māori New Year under the magic of the Matariki star-filled sky.

Live from the International Dark Sky Reserves Takapō / Lake Tekapo, stargazing begins Tuesday, July 21, 5:30am NZST (New Zealand standard time) or 10:30am Monday PT.

Key Links
facebook.com/events/207814073874876
Starting time around the globe

Google Maps
g.page/darkskyprojectnz

NewZealand.com
newzealand.com
matariki
Facebook
@PureNewZealand

Dark Sky Project
darkskyproject.co.nz
Facebook

Nā te pō, ko te ao, ko te ao mārama
From the darkest depths of the night we become enlightened

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Lake Tekapo

Planeta.com

New Zealand = Aotearoa

Māori

Matariki

Celebrating Matariki (2020)

Dark Skies

Stargazing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.