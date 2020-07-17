Matariki 2020 Stargazing

Poster
New Zealand Tourism is throwing an online star party to mark the Māori New Year under the magic of the Matariki star-filled sky.
Live from the International Dark Sky Reserves Takapō / Lake Tekapo, stargazing begins Tuesday, July 21, 5:30am NZST (New Zealand standard time) or 10:30am Monday PT.
Nā te pō, ko te ao, ko te ao mārama
From the darkest depths of the night we become enlightened
Today is a special day in New Zealand as we mark the start of the Māori New Year with the appearance of the Matariki star cluster in our dawn sky. #Matariki2020 pic.twitter.com/25QSHevgfQ
— New Zealand 🇳🇿 (@PureNewZealand) July 13, 2020
