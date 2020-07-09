Celebrating Matariki (2020)

New Zealand (Aotearoa) – Matariki is the Māori name for the stars also known as the Pleiades star cluster in the constellation Taurus. Celebrations begin on the day of the first new moon following the rising of the star cluster.

On July 13 the Matariki star cluster will rise in New Zealand skies, beginning a month of celebration.

Questions for New Zealanders

How do you celebrate Matariki?

Are there upcoming events focusing on Matariki?

Are there photos, posters or fan art for Matariki?

Are any of the Matariki images, photos, and resources available through open access?

Does this year’s Matariki influence other events in the cultural, technical, and political calendars in New Zealand?

What are the relevant Twitter accounts?

Should Matariki be a public holiday?

Twitter

@dalnzl_Matariki

Embedded Tweets

So it’s the season of Matariki. Here’s a timelapse of this amazing star cluster over Aoraki. #matariki pic.twitter.com/miWqInMFwn — Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) July 1, 2020

This morning's Te Marama Mauri moon means we are now at Pō-1 night to the start of Pipiri and the start of #Matariki the new year tomorrow night (Sunday). Whether you roll with celebrating tomorrow, or later when the Tangaroa moons appear, Harikoa Matariki to us all. pic.twitter.com/OotgpkLXMX — Dayne Laird (@dalnzl_Matariki) June 20, 2020

Matariki and Te Kokota rising this morning before dawn. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/bPGiAq4Iz5 — 🌌@richietoamills (@richietoamills) July 2, 2020

Kā mihi o te tau hou

Happy New Year, greetings for the New Year Did you know… To the Ancient Greeks, Puaka is called Rigel, and is the toe of the giant Orion; those three stars below Rigel are known as Orion’s Belt, which appear upside down to us. Photo by @iangriffin pic.twitter.com/glk29S5uDx — Otago Museum (@OtagoMuseum) July 10, 2020

Headlines

Why there’s no one day to celebrate it

Matariki Festival – Our Auckland

Hawke’s Bay fireworks displays to mark Matariki – NZ Herald

A Matariki To Remember In Porirua This Year – Scoop

Elsewhere on the Web

matarikifestival.org.nz

Facebook

Previously

Planeta.com