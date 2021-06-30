Celebrating Matariki (2021)

Matariki is a distinctly New Zealand (Aotearoa) celebration.

Matariki is the Māori name for the stars also known as the Pleiades star cluster in the constellation Taurus. Celebrations begin on the day of the first new moon following the rising of the star cluster.

In 2021 the Matariki star cluster will rise in the morning skies on July 2, beginning a month of celebration. And on June 24, 2022 the festivities become an annual public holiday.

Where you can celebrate Matariki, the Māori New Year – Stuff

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals date of first Matariki public holiday

New Zealand creates public holiday to celebrate Māori new year

New Matariki public holiday date to move around like Easter, date for 2022 to be announced

#BREAKING Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the date of Aotearoa's first Matariki public holiday for June 24, 2022.



The PM made the announcement during her speech at Waitangi.



More to come. — RNZ Te Ao Māori (@RNZTeAoMaori) February 4, 2021

Beginner’s Guide to finding Matariki (2008)

matarikifestival.org.nz – Facebook

matarikiwaikato.nz

mytauranga.co.nz/matariki

waitomo.com/whats-on/matariki-ki-waitomo

Questions for Locals

How do you celebrate Matariki?

Are there upcoming events focusing on Matariki?

Are there photos, posters or fan art for Matariki?

Does this year’s Matariki influence other events in the cultural, technical, and political calendars in New Zealand?

What are the relevant Twitter accounts?

What changes are expected when Matariki becomes a public holiday?

Obligatory retweet of #matariki passing over Aoraki. The sky is bright at the start because the moon was up. pic.twitter.com/ZDA0H74pK3 — Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) June 23, 2021





#Matariki rising again, this time over the Pōhutukawa across the road. By about 6am Matariki is well over this tree-line (about 10degs above horizon) and that crisp cold air makes those stars pop. (30June2021, 0607-0614NZST, Auckland, NZL) pic.twitter.com/esI0hWhDoJ — Dayne Laird (@dalnzl_Matariki) June 29, 2021

There will be plenty of stalls at this year’s Matariki Festival: Te Huihui-o-Matariki 2021 on Saturday 3 July at Founders Heritage Park. The gates open at 3pm with stalls selling arts and crafts and a wide variety of food with a side of Salsa and Merengue dancing. #Matariki pic.twitter.com/Yvubje9mNU — Nelson City Council (@nelsoncitynz) June 27, 2021

