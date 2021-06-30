Celebrating Matariki (2021)

Poster: Matariki
Matariki is a distinctly New Zealand (Aotearoa) celebration.
Matariki is the Māori name for the stars also known as the Pleiades star cluster in the constellation Taurus. Celebrations begin on the day of the first new moon following the rising of the star cluster.
In 2021 the Matariki star cluster will rise in the morning skies on July 2, beginning a month of celebration. And on June 24, 2022 the festivities become an annual public holiday.
2021
Where you can celebrate Matariki, the Māori New Year – Stuff
2022
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals date of first Matariki public holiday
New Zealand creates public holiday to celebrate Māori new year
New Matariki public holiday date to move around like Easter, date for 2022 to be announced
When to observe Matariki
Questions for Locals
- How do you celebrate Matariki?
- Are there upcoming events focusing on Matariki?
- Are there photos, posters or fan art for Matariki?
- Does this year’s Matariki influence other events in the cultural, technical, and political calendars in New Zealand?
- What are the relevant Twitter accounts?
- What changes are expected when Matariki becomes a public holiday?
