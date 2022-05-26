Celebrating Matariki 2022

Poster: Logo (Some rights reserved)

Matariki is a distinctly Aotearoa New Zealand celebration. Hashtag: #Matariki

Matariki is the Māori name for the stars also known as the Pleiades star cluster in the constellation Taurus. Celebrations begin on the day of the first new moon following the rising of the star cluster.

In 2024 the Matariki star cluster will rise in the morning skies on June 24, beginning a month of celebration. And this year the festivities become an annual public holiday.

The calendar date for holiday will shift each year to align with the maramataka (Māori lunar calendar) and will always be on a Friday.

RNZ: It’s estimated Matariki will benefit domestic tourism industry between $110 million to $160m.

2022

