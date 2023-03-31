Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Aotearoa New Zealand Celebrations Indigenous

Matariki

ByGuest Contributor

Mar 30, 2023
Photo: pbkwee, 2012 (Some rights reserved)

Matariki is a stellar celebration in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Last year the festivities became an annual public holiday. In 2023, as the star cluster rises in the morning skies on July 14, the celebrations become even bigger.

Matariki is the Māori name for the stars also known as the Pleiades star cluster in the constellation Taurus. Celebrations begin on the day of the first new moon following the rising of the star cluster.

Headlines
Mātāmua Matariki Mahi recognised – Te Ao Māori News

Elsewhere on the Web
Matariki in the night sky
matarikifestival.org.nzFacebook
matarikiwaikato.nz
Te Iwa o Matariki | Māori New Year – Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Previously

Celebrating Matariki 2022
Celebrating Matariki (2021)
Celebrating Matariki (2020)
Celebrating Matariki (2019)
Celebrating Matariki (2018)
Celebrating Matariki (2016)

Planeta.com

Māori
Aotearoa New Zealand
Pleiades

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Culture

04 • April • Abril

Mar 31, 2023 Ron Mader
Culture Mexico

Viernes de Dolores = Friday of Sorrows ♥️

Mar 31, 2023 Ron Mader
Aotearoa New Zealand Celebrations Indigenous

Matariki

Mar 30, 2023 Guest Contributor
USA Water

Las Vegas DIY Water Tour

Mar 30, 2023 Ron Mader