Matariki is a stellar celebration in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Last year the festivities became an annual public holiday. In 2023, as the star cluster rises in the morning skies on July 14, the celebrations become even bigger.

Matariki is the Māori name for the stars also known as the Pleiades star cluster in the constellation Taurus. Celebrations begin on the day of the first new moon following the rising of the star cluster.

