Matariki is a distinctly New Zealand (Aotearoa) celebration.
Matariki is the Māori name for the stars also known as the Pleiades star cluster in the constellation Taurus. Celebrations begin on the day of the first new moon following the rising of the star cluster.
In 2021 the Matariki star cluster will rise in New Zealand (Aotearoa) skies on July 2, beginning a month of celebration. And in 2022 the festivities become an annual public holiday on June 24.
2022
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals date of first Matariki public holiday
New Zealand creates public holiday to celebrate Māori new year
New Matariki public holiday date to move around like Easter, date for 2022 to be announced
Beginner’s Guide to finding Matariki (2008)
https://www.matarikifestival.org.nz – https://www.facebook.com/MatarikiFestival
When to observe Matariki
twoa.ac.nz
https://www.twoa.ac.nz/hononga-stay-connected/te-iwa-o-matariki
