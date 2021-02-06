Poster

Matariki is a distinctly New Zealand (Aotearoa) celebration.

Matariki is the Māori name for the stars also known as the Pleiades star cluster in the constellation Taurus. Celebrations begin on the day of the first new moon following the rising of the star cluster.

In 2021 the Matariki star cluster will rise in New Zealand (Aotearoa) skies on July 2, beginning a month of celebration. And in 2022 the festivities become an annual public holiday on June 24.

2022

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals date of first Matariki public holiday

New Zealand creates public holiday to celebrate Māori new year

New Matariki public holiday date to move around like Easter, date for 2022 to be announced

#BREAKING Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the date of Aotearoa's first Matariki public holiday for June 24, 2022.



The PM made the announcement during her speech at Waitangi.



More to come. — RNZ Te Ao Māori (@RNZTeAoMaori) February 4, 2021

Elsewhere on the Web

Beginner’s Guide to finding Matariki (2008)

https://www.matarikifestival.org.nz – https://www.facebook.com/MatarikiFestival

When to observe Matariki

twoa.ac.nz

https://www.twoa.ac.nz/hononga-stay-connected/te-iwa-o-matariki

Embedded Tweets

Rehua (Antares) setting in the west just before dawn is definitely a sign Matariki (Pleiades) is on the rise. Another sign is when the southern cross (Mahutonga) is upside dawn just before dawn 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/SYjWomaLzB — 🌌@richietoamills (@richietoamills) June 4, 2020

A crystal clear view the 3rd Tangaroa moon counting us down to the #Matariki New Year. We are now at Pō-4 (4 sleeps). pic.twitter.com/rDN7MnvlLc — Dayne Laird (@dalnzl_Matariki) June 19, 2017

