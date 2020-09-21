Lingo Cards
Spotlight on Mato Tipila, aka Devil’s Tower National Monument
Key Links
nps.gov/deto/index.htm – https://www.facebook.com/devilstower.nps
first-stories
@DevilsTowerNM
Google Maps
History
Following the passage of the Antiquities Act in June 1906, Frank W. Mondell (1860-1939), Representative-at-Large from Wyoming and resident of Newcastle, lent his support to the plan to have the area preserved as a national monument. Mondell was a member and later chairman of the important House Committee on Public Lands. It was apparently as the result of his influences more than that of any other individual, that President Theodore Roosevelt, on September 24, 1906, proclaimed Devils Tower as a national monument.
Rises 1267 feet above the Belle Fourche River.
President Theodore Roosevelt proclaimed Devils Tower the first national monument in 1906.
Mato Tipila/Devils Tower National Monument app
Elsewhere on the Web
http://www.sacredland.org/devils-tower
https://publish.illinois.edu/pahre/2013/05/24/stories-of-the-black-hills
http://www.oneofmanyfeathers.com/mato_tipila.html
https://indiancountrymedianetwork.com/news/the-legend-of-devils-tower
Close Encounters
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/syfy25-screening-series-close-encounters-of-the-third-kind-devils-tower-tickets-37072166849
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Close_Encounters_of_the_Third_Kind
https://www.amctheatres.com/movies/close-encounters-of-the-third-kind-re-2017-54322
Wikipedia
Devils Tower
Planeta