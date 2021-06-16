home Indigenous, New Zealand Mauri

Mauri

Mauri = Life force

maoridictionary.co.nz: (noun) life principle, life force, vital essence, special nature, a material symbol of a life principle, source of emotions – the essential quality and vitality of a being or entity. Also used for a physical object, individual, ecosystem or social group in which this essence is located.

Mauri Stone
