Exploring the Maya World

Join us this week as we explore Maya connections and challenges in the natural and digital worlds = Únase a nosotros esta semana mientras exploramos las conexiones y los desafíos mayas en los mundos natural y digital

There are an estimated 7 million Indigenous Maya living in southern Mexico and northern Central America at the start of the 21st century.

The breakthrough we would like is one in which we learn more from the Maya themselves. We would like to see travel and tourism that benefit Indigenous communities and in which locals have a greater voice.

Questions = Preguntas

What are Maya-owned tourism services? = ¿Qué son los servicios turísticos de propiedad maya?

Who are Maya artisans and where can visitors buy their crafts? = ¿Quiénes son los artesanos mayas y dónde pueden los visitantes comprar sus artesanías?

Who is tweeting in the Mayan languages? = ¿Quién tuitea en los idiomas mayas?

How many Mayan people are staff of the Mundo Maya organization? = ¿Cuántas personas mayas forman parte del personal de la organización Mundo Maya?

Where can we find updated tourism statistics for the Mundo Maya? = ¿Dónde podemos encontrar estadísticas turísticas actualizadas del Mundo Maya?

As we begin the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, what are the ways that tourism can be ally of Indigenous Maya people and language conservation / revitalization? = Ahora que comenzamos la Decenio Internacional de las Lenguas Indígenas, ¿cuáles son las formas en que el turismo puede ser un aliado de los pueblos indígenas mayas y la conservación / revitalización de las lenguas?

Mundo Maya Organization

30th anniversary – Mexico – Belize

gomundomaya.com – Facebook

Strengthening Mundo Maya Organization & Local Organizations – IDB

UNESCO Partner

