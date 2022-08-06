Verbs

Measure = to estimate or assess the extent, quality, value, or effect of (something)

Headlines

How to Estimate Distance Using Just Your Thumb

Recommended Listening

Iconic Designs: the retractable tape measure – It wasn’t until the 1860s, in America, that the spring-loaded tape measure arrived. Two men were responsible. The first was William Bangs in 1864 who patented the idea of a metal tape with a spring at its centre, which meant it would retract automatically once you’d finished using it. This was further refined by Alvin Fellows in 1869, who added the means of locking the tape measure into place using a sliding button on the side of the case.

Translating: What are we measuring?

Spanish: ¿Qué estamos midiendo?

French: Que mesurons-nous?

German: Was messen wir?

Planeta