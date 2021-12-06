home Food Meat Links

Photo: Ron Mader, Meat Science Laboratory (Davis, California) (Some rights reserved)

Links related to meat and meat substitutes presented in somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
No-kill, lab-grown meat to go on sale for first time
Impossible CEO says it can make a meat ‘unlike anything that you’ve had before’
‘Eat Less Meat’ Ignores the Role of Animals in the Ecosystem
How to Grill The Best New York Strip Steak

Meat Science Laboratory (Davis, California)
daviswiki.org/Meat_Lab
animalscience.ucdavis.edu

Recipes
Pork Chops & Stuffing Bake
Pork Butt Selection & Preparation
Irresistible Pressure Cooker Pulled Pork
What is Kurobuta Pork?

Impossible Burger
impossiblefoods.com

Kangaroo
Roocipes

Baseball Steak
mychicagosteak.com
Embedded Tweets

Beef
Heme
Pastrami on rye
Pancetta
Prosciutto
Tri-tip

Planeta.com

Meat
Food, Health, and Cultivating Communities
Mammals
Fish
Plant-Based

