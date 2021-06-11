Melbourne Links

Melbourne flag
What would locals like visitors to know about Melbourne, Australia?
Current Time
If it is 4pm in Melbourne, what time is it elsewhere?
Green House
Green House Effect – The Monthly
Joost Bakker’s All-New Greenhouse Is a Blueprint for the House of the Future – Broadsheet
Lighter Footprints
Birds
Events
March-April Melbourne International Comedy Festival
TEDx Melbourne
August – September Melbourne Writers' Festival
Headlines
Melbourne actually has its own flag, and it features a dead sheep
Quiet signs of success
melbournes-parks-need-more-tourist-attractions-new-york-parks-man-says
Well done, humans. We’ve killed Melbourne’s Separation Tree
Victorian election 2014: Greens win Melbourne in historic victory – The Age
Melbourne coffee: the cafes that put our city on the caffeine map
Melbourne Rail Loop
You’re not a Melburnian until …
New exhibition tells ancient indigenous stories using modern technology
The rivers sing (RISING podcast)
The Forbidden City – Melbourne has been under curfew since early August, only essential workers are allowed out after 8 at night. So how does it feel to be in a city hollowed out by coronavirus? Courtney Carthy takes a tram and meets homeless folk, delivery drivers, health workers and the odd person flouting the rules.
Surveyor Hoddle and how he shaped Melbourne – In 1837 a surveyor named Robert Hoddle was sent from Sydney to the mouth of the Yarra, charged with the duties of laying out what would become the city of Melbourne.
A forgotten war – A story from our colonial past that has everything: war, love, courage, freedom fighters … and the gallows. And it all takes place, more or less, in the heart of Melbourne, in 1842.
John Helder Wedge – The story of colonial surveyor and explorer John Helder Wedge, one of the forgotten founders of Melbourne.
The Founding of Melbourne and the Conquest of Australia – Tasmanian historian James Boyce’s new book tells the story of the illegal squatters camp founded on the banks of the Yarra River in 1835, and how it sparked a frenzied land rush that transformed Australia and wiped out 80 percent of the local Aborigines.
By Design on a tram – Join Alan Saunders and the By Design team for a highly unusual forum celebrating the architecture and urban design of one of our greatest cities. Unusual because the venue for our forum is that quintessential Melbourne mode of transport, a tram: The City Circle tram to be exact. The City Circle tram passes some of the city’s major tourist attractions and some of its finest architecture and urban design.
Queenie, Choi and friends: 150 years at the Melbourne Zoo – This year marks the 150th anniversary of Melbourne Zoo in its location at Royal Park, part of the green ring which surrounds the city. Australia’s oldest zoo, the Royal Melbourne Zoological Gardens opened to the public in 1862, part of the city’s boom time grandiloquence, and a mark of its growing urban cosmopolitanism.
Conversation with Simon Sleight – Simon Sleight examines how the baby boom that resulted from the gold rushes of the 1850s created new urban spaces that changed the design of Melbourne streets.
The art of gleaning forbidden fruit – Director of the Melbourne Royal Botanic Gardens, Tim Entwisle, walks the back streets of inner-city Melbourne, finding out about street fruit.
Urban forest project has unexpected delightful consquences – Severe water restrictions have left the city’s urban forest in a state of decline and nearly 40% of trees are in decline or dying. So they came up with an idea. Each tree has been given its own email address and ID number on an interactive online map – the original intention was to help residents report tree decline, but instead people starting writing love emails to the trees.
YouTube
Flickr
Westography – documenting the fading ‘social landscape’ of the western and north-western suburbs of Melbourne and the western arc of country Victoria, Australia.
Westography: Warren Kirk turns Flickr photos of ageing Melbourne into book
Tourism Portals
Facebook
Blogs
Bushwalking
The Very Curious Kitten
Government
Parks
New Urban Parks – Parks Victoria is currently master planning three new regional parks for Melbourne – Merri Creek Parklands, Toolern Creek Regional Park and Werribee River Regional Park.
In May 2006 Great Parks for a Liveable City was announced with the Government committing $10.43 million to the planning and establishment of the first three new metropolitan parks in the growth corridors of Melbourne’s west and north – Merri Creek Parklands (Campbellfield/Thomastown), Toolern Creek Regional Park (Melton) and Werribee River Regional Park (Werribee). The first stages of each of the parks will be open to the community in mid 2010. The full realisation of the parks will take up to 20 years, depending on funding, rainfall and population growth in the surrounding areas. With Melbourne’s population expected to be 5 Million by 2030 the development of these parks will ensure that the park network grows to keep pace with the growing city.
Botanical Garden
Wild Melbourne
Talking Plants
Woodlands
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/offtrack/very-important-bandicoots/5710312
near Tullamarine Airport
News
The Age
Buzzword Bingo
AFL – Coffee – Federation Square – Melbourne – Melbourne Star – Punt Road – Suburb – Victoria
Elsewhere on the Web
Some other places to visit and things to do in Melbourne:
Federation Square: Corner of Flinders Street and Swanston Street
Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) Federation Square: Flinders Street
National Design Centre: Federation Square Flinders Street
Eureka Skydeck
Future Melbourne
That’s Melbourne
Sustainable Living Festival
Sustainable Melbourne
CERES Environmental Park
This education resource center in Melbourne’s northern suburbs lies on Merri Creek. CERES is a leader in environmental education, sustainable solutions and action and experiential modelling. CERES is engaging with 470,000 people each year in living more lightly and equitably on the planet. It is the most visited community environmental centre in Australia, known for being a pioneer of community arts, experiential education, sustainable urban agriculture and for demonstrating innovative and achievable solutions to pressing environmental and social issues.
Dredging Port Phillip Bay
Supporters of channel deepening, including many in Victoria’s Government and business community, say the estimated $969 million project will boost exports and trade, but will the economic benefits be delivered with unacceptable environmental costs?
Tours
Echidna Walkabout Nature Tours
Baseball
Bikes
More info about cycling and walking around Melbourne
Cycle round the city – Guardian
Rent a Bike
The Humble Vintage Bike Hire
Rugby
Melbourne Rebels
Rebel Army
Tennis
Melbourne Open
Stadiums
Trees
Water
Where to eat
Wheeler Centre / Deakins Lectures
References
History
August 30 is Melbourne Day
Indigenous/Aboriginal Culture
Wathaurong Aboriginal Co-operative
Transportation
SkyBus is a greener, easy way to travel. When you travel on SkyBus between Melbourne airport and the city you leave a smaller carbon footprint.
Melbourne Airport Transport Information
Southern Cross is the major railway station and transport hub of Melbourne and now has a fully operational site offering information about all services operating at its location.
Melbourne's iconic Flinders Street Station, is the oldest rail station in Australia and the busiest suburban railway station in the southern hemisphere.
Melbourne Museum
Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre is located at Melbourne Museum.
Brunswick
Brunswick is 6 kilometers north from Melbourne’s central business district.
Carlton
Hawthorn
North Melbourne
Port Melbourne
Not to be confused with the Port of Melbourne!
Richmond
St Kilda
Warrandyte
Parks
Markets
Mulgrave Farmers Market
Green Cities
Green Cities has the essentials for green buildings and sustainable communities.
Crafts
Handmade in Melbourne
If you are an artisan in need of a website, we can help. The team behind Handmade in Melbourne have created a cost-effective website solution, specifically crafted for the handmade world. The website connects you to your customers, enabling you to sell your products direct.
Travel
Pelican Expeditions
University Square
http://participate.melbourne.vic.gov.au/universitysquare
Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre
Certified in January 2008, the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre (MCEC) is the first and only conference and exhibition space in Australia to receive a 6 Star Green Star – Convention Centre PILOT rating. Featuring displacement ventilation, solar hot water, radiant slab heating & cooling and sustainable use of building materials, the MCEC achieves synergy between water and energy efficiency, indoor environment quality, and versatile room use, making it a world leader in environmentally sustainable design.
Nearby: French Island
Places
Recommended Listening
Embedded Tweets
Planeta.com