Melbourne Links

Melbourne flag

What would locals like visitors to know about Melbourne, Australia? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Current Time

If it is 4pm in Melbourne, what time is it elsewhere?

Green House

thegreenhousemelbourne.com.au

Green House Effect – The Monthly

Joost Bakker’s All-New Greenhouse Is a Blueprint for the House of the Future – Broadsheet

Lighter Footprints

https://lighterfootprints.org

https://www.facebook.com/LighterFootprintsMelbourne

https://twitter.com/LiteFootPrints

Birds

.@wtb_Michael & I couldn't find a kid-friendly guide to Melbourne's birds, so we've made one and called it Melbirds. It's a free 10MB pdf that you can download here: https://t.co/i41LigDhVi pic.twitter.com/jJRJkc6Eyp — Cindy E Hauser (@cindyeh) May 21, 2018

Events

March-April Melbourne International Comedy Festival

https://www.youtube.com/user/TheMelbComedyFest

https://twitter.com/micomfestival

https://www.facebook.com/melbournecomedy

TBA TEDx Melbourne – Facebook – Twitter – http://tedxmelbourne.amplifyeffect.com.au

August – September Melbourne Writers’ Festival – @MelbWritersFest – YouTube

Headlines

Melbourne actually has its own flag, and it features a dead sheep

http://www.theage.com.au/victoria/resident-fury-as-melbourne-water-moves-to-sell-off-public-land-used-as-parks-20170110-gtos04.html

Quiet signs of success

melbournes-parks-need-more-tourist-attractions-new-york-parks-man-says

Well done, humans. We’ve killed Melbourne’s Separation Tree

Victorian election 2014: Greens win Melbourne in historic victory – The Age

Melbourne coffee: the cafes that put our city on the caffeine map

Melbourne Rail Loop

You’re not a Melburnian until …

New exhibition tells ancient indigenous stories using modern technology

Recommended listening

The rivers sing (RISING podcast)

The Forbidden City – Melbourne has been under curfew since early August, only essential workers are allowed out after 8 at night. So how does it feel to be in a city hollowed out by coronavirus? Courtney Carthy takes a tram and meets homeless folk, delivery drivers, health workers and the odd person flouting the rules.

Surveyor Hoddle and how he shaped Melbourne – In 1837 a surveyor named Robert Hoddle was sent from Sydney to the mouth of the Yarra, charged with the duties of laying out what would become the city of Melbourne.

A forgotten war – A story from our colonial past that has everything: war, love, courage, freedom fighters … and the gallows. And it all takes place, more or less, in the heart of Melbourne, in 1842.

John Helder Wedge – The story of colonial surveyor and explorer John Helder Wedge, one of the forgotten founders of Melbourne.

The Founding of Melbourne and the Conquest of Australia – Tasmanian historian James Boyce’s new book tells the story of the illegal squatters camp founded on the banks of the Yarra River in 1835, and how it sparked a frenzied land rush that transformed Australia and wiped out 80 percent of the local Aborigines.

By Design on a tram – Join Alan Saunders and the By Design team for a highly unusual forum celebrating the architecture and urban design of one of our greatest cities. Unusual because the venue for our forum is that quintessential Melbourne mode of transport, a tram: The City Circle tram to be exact. The City Circle tram passes some of the city’s major tourist attractions and some of its finest architecture and urban design.

Queenie, Choi and friends: 150 years at the Melbourne Zoo – This year marks the 150th anniversary of Melbourne Zoo in its location at Royal Park, part of the green ring which surrounds the city. Australia’s oldest zoo, the Royal Melbourne Zoological Gardens opened to the public in 1862, part of the city’s boom time grandiloquence, and a mark of its growing urban cosmopolitanism.

Conversation with Simon Sleight – Simon Sleight examines how the baby boom that resulted from the gold rushes of the 1850s created new urban spaces that changed the design of Melbourne streets.

The art of gleaning forbidden fruit – Director of the Melbourne Royal Botanic Gardens, Tim Entwisle, walks the back streets of inner-city Melbourne, finding out about street fruit.

Urban forest project has unexpected delightful consquences – Severe water restrictions have left the city’s urban forest in a state of decline and nearly 40% of trees are in decline or dying. So they came up with an idea. Each tree has been given its own email address and ID number on an interactive online map – the original intention was to help residents report tree decline, but instead people starting writing love emails to the trees.

http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/blueprintforliving/buildings-or-people-the-view-from-the-street/8797396

YouTube

Visit Melbourne

The Melb ComedyFest

Flickr

Melbourne

Westography – documenting the fading ‘social landscape’ of the western and north-western suburbs of Melbourne and the western arc of country Victoria, Australia.

Westography: Warren Kirk turns Flickr photos of ageing Melbourne into book

Tourism Portals

Melbourne

@Melbourne

Facebook

Blogs

Bushwalking

Facebook

Melbourne

The Very Curious Kitten

https://www.facebook.com/greencities.australia

https://www.facebook.com/melbournemuseum

https://www.facebook.com/RaisedByEagles

https://www.facebook.com/melbournewildernesssolutions

Mamasita

Twitter

@abbiecardwell

@ceresfairfood

@EchidnaW

@FarmrsMarktsFan

@locavoreguides

@Melbourne

@MelbWritersFest

@MelbFarmersMkts

@AdamBandt

@Melbfoodandwine

@wheelercentre

@WildMelbourne

@cityofmelbourne

@losamatesau

https://twitter.com/EtihadStadiumAU

Government

@cityofmelbourne

Parks

New Urban Parks – Parks Victoria is currently master planning three new regional parks for Melbourne – Merri Creek Parklands, Toolern Creek Regional Park and Werribee River Regional Park.

In May 2006 Great Parks for a Liveable City was announced with the Government committing $10.43 million to the planning and establishment of the first three new metropolitan parks in the growth corridors of Melbourne’s west and north – Merri Creek Parklands (Campbellfield/Thomastown), Toolern Creek Regional Park (Melton) and Werribee River Regional Park (Werribee). The first stages of each of the parks will be open to the community in mid 2010. The full realisation of the parks will take up to 20 years, depending on funding, rainfall and population growth in the surrounding areas. With Melbourne’s population expected to be 5 Million by 2030 the development of these parks will ensure that the park network grows to keep pace with the growing city.

Botanical Garden

http://www.smh.com.au/environment/crusaders-crackpots-and-cacti-20130821-2sbg3.html

Wild Melbourne

http://wildmelbourne.org – @WildMelbourne

https://www.facebook.com/WildMelbourne

http://www.theage.com.au/victoria/documenting-the-wilds-of-melbourne-20150820-gj43yh

Talking Plants

http://talkingplants.blogspot.com.au

@TimEntwisle

http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/talkingplants

Woodlands

http://parkweb.vic.gov.au/explore/parks/woodlands-historic-park

http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/offtrack/very-important-bandicoots/5710312

near Tullamarine Airport

News

The Age

http://www.heraldsun.com.au

http://www.livestream.com/melbournepressclub

Buzzword Bingo

AFL – Coffee – Federation Square – Melbourne – Melbourne Star – Punt Road – Suburb – Victoria

Elsewhere on the Web

Some other places to visit and things to do in Melbourne:

Federation Square: Corner of Flinders Street and Swanston Street @Fed_Square

Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) Federation Square: Flinders Street

National Design Centre: Federation Square Flinders Street

Eureka Skydeck

Future Melbourne

That’s Melbourne

Sustainable Living Festival

Sustainable Melbourne

http://www.openhousemelbourne.org – http://www.openhousemelbourne.org/program/sound-walks

http://www.thebigissue.org.au

http://www.onlymelbourne.com.au

CERES Environmental Park

This education resource center in Melbourne’s northern suburbs lies on Merri Creek. CERES is a leader in environmental education, sustainable solutions and action and experiential modelling. CERES is engaging with 470,000 people each year in living more lightly and equitably on the planet. It is the most visited community environmental centre in Australia, known for being a pioneer of community arts, experiential education, sustainable urban agriculture and for demonstrating innovative and achievable solutions to pressing environmental and social issues.

@ceresbrunswick

@ceresfairfood

@cinnamonceres

Dredging Port Phillip Bay

Supporters of channel deepening, including many in Victoria’s Government and business community, say the estimated $969 million project will boost exports and trade, but will the economic benefits be delivered with unacceptable environmental costs?

Tours

http://www.echidnawalkabout.com.au

Echidna Walkabout Nature Tours

@EchidnaW

Baseball

http://web.theabl.com.au/index.jsp?sid=t4067

@MelbourneAces @voiceofcohen

Bikes

More info about cycling and walking around Melbourne

Cycle round the city – Guardian

Rent a Bike

The Humble Vintage Bike Hire

Rugby

Melbourne Rebels

Rebel Army

Tennis

Melbourne Open

Stadiums

Etihad stadium

Docklands_Stadium

http://www.mcg.org.au (MCG)

http://www.rodlaverarena.com.au

Trees

feral fruit melbourne

http://melbourneurbanforestvisual.com.au

Water

melbournewater.com.au – @MelbourneWater

Where to eat

Los Amates – @losamatesau – facebook

broadsheet.com.au/melbourne

Wheeler Centre / Deakins Lectures

http://wheelercentre.com

http://wheelercentre.com/videos/tag/deakins%202010

References

current time in melbourne

History

August 30 is Melbourne Day

Indigenous/Aboriginal Culture

Wathaurong Aboriginal Co-operative – Facebook

Transportation

SkyBus is a greener, easy way to travel. When you travel on SkyBus between Melbourne airport and the city you leave a smaller carbon footprint.

Melbourne Airport Transport Information

Southern Cross is the major railway station and transport hub of Melbourne and now has a fully operational site offering information about all services operating at its location.

http://www.vline.com.au

http://www.yarratrams.com.au

Melbourne’s iconic Flinders Street Station, is the oldest rail station in Australia and the busiest suburban railway station in the southern hemisphere.

http://www.cv.vic.gov.au/stories/flinders-street-station

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flinders_Street_railway_station

Melbourne Museum

http://museumvictoria.com.au/melbournemuseum

Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre is located at Melbourne Museum.

http://www.flickr.com/photos/melbournemuseum

https://www.facebook.com/melbournemuseum

@bunjilaka

@melbournemuseum

Brunswick

Brunswick is 6 kilometers north from Melbourne’s central business district.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brunswick,_Victoria

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brunswick_Street,_Melbourne

http://www.brunswickstreet.com.au

http://www.brunswickmusicfestival.com.au

Carlton

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlton,_Victoria

http://localhero.biz/article/permatitle/history_of_carlton,_victoria

http://www.footypedia.com/00000280.htm

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlton_Gardens

Hawthorn

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hawthorn,_Victoria

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hawthorn_Football_Club

North Melbourne

North Melbourne

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Melbourne_Football_Club

http://www.nmfc.com.au

Port Melbourne

Not to be confused with the Port of Melbourne!

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Port_Melbourne

http://www.noisette.com.au

http://www.facebook.com/topmelbourne/posts/157308187623450

http://www.pmfc.com.au

Richmond

Wikipedia

richmondfc.com.au

St Kilda

Wikipedia

http://www.stkildamarina.net.au

http://www.saints.com.au

http://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-10-28/popular-st-kilda-tourist-spot-to-undergo-major-revamp/6891162

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acland_Street,_Melbourne

Warrandyte

Warrandyte

Currawong_Bush_Park

Parks

parkweb.vic.gov.au

Markets

Mulgrave Farmers Market

mfm.com.au

@CarltonFMkt

Green Cities

Green Cities has the essentials for green buildings and sustainable communities.

Green Cities

2010 Green Cities

2009 Green Cities

Crafts

Handmade in Melbourne

If you are an artisan in need of a website, we can help. The team behind Handmade in Melbourne have created a cost-effective website solution, specifically crafted for the handmade world. The website connects you to your customers, enabling you to sell your products direct.

Travel

Pelican Expeditions

University Square

http://participate.melbourne.vic.gov.au/universitysquare

Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre

Certified in January 2008, the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre (MCEC) is the first and only conference and exhibition space in Australia to receive a 6 Star Green Star – Convention Centre PILOT rating. Featuring displacement ventilation, solar hot water, radiant slab heating & cooling and sustainable use of building materials, the MCEC achieves synergy between water and energy efficiency, indoor environment quality, and versatile room use, making it a world leader in environmentally sustainable design.

Nearby: French Island

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/French_Island_National_Park

http://parkweb.vic.gov.au/explore/parks/french-island-national-park

Places

cornerhotel.com

Recommended Listening

https://player.whooshkaa.com/shows/melbourne-marvels

Embedded Tweets

I love Joost Bakker! Green house effect https://t.co/8LY1J5zQrF — FreyaHiggins-DesBiol (@freyahd) April 17, 2021

Passion for Plants: Nothing wants to be quite perpendicular in this picture, but that’s the way it is with these trees and this lawn. Looking towards Rose Pavilion from Hopetoun Lawn, in Melbourne Gardens yesterday. #staysafe… https://t.co/SFxtYugPmU , from @TimEntwisle pic.twitter.com/yDtY75nTLO — RBG Victoria (@RBG_Victoria) April 6, 2020

Some personal news. Proud to be appointed the next editor of The Age. @theage. — Gay Alcorn (@Gay_Alcorn) September 11, 2020

Wikipedia

Melbourne

St Kilda

Victoria

Planeta.com