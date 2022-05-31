Photo: Vjeran Pavic (Some rights reserved)
Last Monday of May in the USA.
The commemoration recognizes those who have died serving our country. Many families visit cemeteries and national memorials or attend parades intended to honor the fallen.
Elsewhere on the Web
The origin of Memorial Day – Coast Guard Compass
Embedded Tweets
The origin of Memorial Day trace back to 1865 when freed slaves started a tradition to honor fallen Union soldiers and to celebrate emancipation and commemorate those who died for that cause.
Wikipedia
Memorial Day
Planeta.com