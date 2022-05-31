home USA Memorial Day

Memorial Day

Photo: Vjeran Pavic (Some rights reserved)

Last Monday of May in the USA.

The commemoration recognizes those who have died serving our country. Many families visit cemeteries and national memorials or attend parades intended to honor the fallen.

The origin of Memorial Day

The origin of Memorial Day trace back to 1865 when freed slaves started a tradition to honor fallen Union soldiers and to celebrate emancipation and commemorate those who died for that cause.

Memorial Day

