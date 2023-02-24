Photo: Shashank Jain (Some rights reserved)
Mesa Verde National Park is a US National Park, UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the 100th Dark Sky Park located in Montezuma County, Colorado.
Questions
- What would locals like others know about Mesa Verde and nearby communities?
Notes
It is the largest archaeological preserve in the United States.
Mesa Verde National Park was established in 1906 to preserve and interpret the archeological heritage of the Ancestral Pueblo people who made it their home for more than 500 years, before abandoning them in the late 1200’s.
Today, the park protects nearly 5,000 known archeological sites, including 600 cliff dwellings.
Located in the Four Corners region of southwest Colorado.
To enter a cliff dwelling, visitors must be accompanied by a ranger. More info online nps.gov/visitcliffdwelling
