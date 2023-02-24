Planeta.com

USA

Mesa Verde National Park

Feb 22, 2023
Photo: Shashank Jain (Some rights reserved)

Mesa Verde National Park is a US National Park, UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the 100th Dark Sky Park located in Montezuma County, Colorado.

Key Links
nps.gov/meve
Facebook

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/aPctWPmuiYCa195Q6

Questions

  • What would locals like others know about Mesa Verde and nearby communities?

Notes

It is the largest archaeological preserve in the United States.

Mesa Verde National Park was established in 1906 to preserve and interpret the archeological heritage of the Ancestral Pueblo people who made it their home for more than 500 years, before abandoning them in the late 1200’s.

Today, the park protects nearly 5,000 known archeological sites, including 600 cliff dwellings.

Located in the Four Corners region of southwest Colorado.

To enter a cliff dwelling, visitors must be accompanied by a ranger. More info online nps.gov/visitcliffdwelling

Luminaria
http://www.nps.gov/meve/learn/news/luminaria_2015.htm
http://rangerkaitimay.com/2015/12/09/lighting-candles

Flickr Groups
Mesa Verde National Park

Headlines
Mesa Verde National Park designated as dark sky park – Denver Post
Mesa Verde National Park Expands Online Tour Ticket Reservations
Time takes toll on Mesa Verde’s Cliff Palace – Durango Herald

Videos

Cliff Palace Tour

Far View Village

Curation Room

Colorado
USA
Grand Circle Travel in the Southwest USA
Puebloan Peoples
Four Corners (USA)

