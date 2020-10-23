Mesa Verde National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Montezuma County, Colorado.

What would locals like visitors to know about Mesa Verde and nearby communities?

It is the largest archaeological preserve in the United States.

Mesa Verde National Park was established in 1906 to preserve and interpret the archeological heritage of the Ancestral Pueblo people who made it their home for more than 700 years, from 600 to 1300 CE. Today, the park protects nearly 5,000 known archeological sites, including 600 cliff dwellings.

To enter a cliff dwelling, visitors must be accompanied by a ranger. More info online nps.gov/visitcliffdwelling

Mesa Verde and its cliff dwellings created by Ancestral Pueblo people is one of our greatest human treasures. Trustee Brenda Barrett shared these photos with us in honor of #WorldHeritageDay2020, whose theme is "Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibility." #IDMS2020 pic.twitter.com/8t0r4QB75a — US/ICOMOS (@usicomos) April 17, 2020

Awesome petroglyphs at Mesa Verde National Park the highlight today #usroadtrip pic.twitter.com/hziIZakMH8 — Brett Summerell (@BrettSumm) July 6, 2017

Mesa Verde was the first national park established to recognize “the works of man.”



Today, the park focuses on the continued preservation of both cultural and natural resources. pic.twitter.com/Ct33kc3JPd — Fix Our Parks (@FixOurParksUS) October 21, 2020

Etymology

Mesa Verde is Spanish for “green table.”

Coronavirus Announcement, March 25

Mesa Verde National Park is announcing additional modifications to operations in response to guidance from the local health department. Effective at sunset on March 25, 2020, Mesa Verde will be closed to all park visitors until further notice. This closure includes the main park road and all loop roads. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website, nps.gov/meve, and social media channels.

We want to encourage everyone to take advantage of the many digital tools available to explore Mesa Verde, including our mobile app, podcasts, and videos. These are all available on nps.gov/meve.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

