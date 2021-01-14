home Buzzwords Mesoamerica Meetings 2021

Mesoamerica Meetings 2021

By Ron Mader   Posted in Buzzwords
Posted on

Austin, Texas – This year’s Mesoamerica Meetings are all virtual and taking place this week. Hashtag: #mesomeetings

Key Links
utmesoamerica.org/online-workshop-january-12-2021
utmesoamerica.org/2021-mesoamerica-meetings
utmesoamerica.orgFacebook
utmaya.org
Department of Art and Art History
rutamayacoffee.com

Questions

Schedule

Tuesday, January 12
10:00am CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Online Workshop: Reading Pakal’s Sarcophagus led by David Stuart and Danny Law

Tuesday, January 12
3:00pm CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Day 1: Symposium Talks

Wednesday, January 13
3:00pm CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Day 2: Symposium Talks

Thursday, January 14
3:00pm CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Day 3: Symposium Talks

Friday, January 15
3:00pm CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Day 4: Symposium Talks

Saturday, January 16
12:00pm CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Day 5: Symposium Talks

Embedded Tweets

From the organizers

The 2021 Mesoamerica Meetings are going virtual! This year we have designed an online conference focused on the new and important research moving forward on several fronts. Sometimes, a new find can radically change the interpretation of a whole context or a whole site. Other times, fresh discoveries deepen the previous understanding of a place, and fill gaps in our knowledge of the past. In this way, things – whether monuments, objects, or buildings, can speak to us from ancient times, and add new perspective to what we know of the cultures of Mesoamerica. In this spirit, we present a series of talks from the perspective of the discipline of archaeology, focusing on a site, artifact, structure, or artwork, through which our speakers will explore how these new finds have added to or changed what we previously knew.

Videos

Planeta

Mesoamerica
LLILAS Benson Latin American Studies and Collections
Archaeology
International Decade of Indigenous Languages
Virtual Conference

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.