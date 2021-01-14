Mesoamerica Meetings 2021

Austin, Texas – This year’s Mesoamerica Meetings are all virtual and taking place this week. Hashtag: #mesomeetings

Questions

What would locals like visitors to know about Mesoamerican archaeological sites and nearby communities?

2022-2032 is the International Decade of Indigenous languages. Is anyone participating / celebrating?

Schedule

Tuesday, January 12

10:00am CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Online Workshop: Reading Pakal’s Sarcophagus led by David Stuart and Danny Law

Tuesday, January 12

3:00pm CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Day 1: Symposium Talks

Wednesday, January 13

3:00pm CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Day 2: Symposium Talks

Thursday, January 14

3:00pm CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Day 3: Symposium Talks

Friday, January 15

3:00pm CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Day 4: Symposium Talks

Saturday, January 16

12:00pm CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Day 5: Symposium Talks

Embedded Tweets

One week away: our online workshop on the interpretation of the great Maya sarcophagus K'inich Janab Pakal, focusing on new ideas on its iconography and text. The event kicks off the 2021 Mesoamerica Meetings. #mesomeetingshttps://t.co/U9NBK0yNkI — David Stuart (@ajtzib) January 5, 2021

Táan k káajesik u meyajil Mesoamerica Meeting 2021. In múul meyaj yéetel Danny Law tu yóok'laj u mabenil u muknalil Palenque, yaan u jelbesik waj ba'ax ku ya'alaj tak walkil tu yóok'laj u bejil k úuchben ch'i'ibalo'obe' yéetel tu yóok'laj u suutbal k'iin. Noj ba'al. #mesomeeting https://t.co/zIPjlPgNEX — elChilamBalam (@elChilamBalam) January 12, 2021

Excited 🤩 to attend my first Mesoamerica Meeting hosted by the UT Mesoamerica Center & learn about the latest #archaeological🏺 perspectives from across #Mesoamerica 🌎 #mesomeetings #virtualconference — Dr. Amy E. Thompson (@ArchaeologyAmy) January 12, 2021

From the organizers

The 2021 Mesoamerica Meetings are going virtual! This year we have designed an online conference focused on the new and important research moving forward on several fronts. Sometimes, a new find can radically change the interpretation of a whole context or a whole site. Other times, fresh discoveries deepen the previous understanding of a place, and fill gaps in our knowledge of the past. In this way, things – whether monuments, objects, or buildings, can speak to us from ancient times, and add new perspective to what we know of the cultures of Mesoamerica. In this spirit, we present a series of talks from the perspective of the discipline of archaeology, focusing on a site, artifact, structure, or artwork, through which our speakers will explore how these new finds have added to or changed what we previously knew.

