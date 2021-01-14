Mesoamerica Meetings 2021

Austin, Texas – This year’s Mesoamerica Meetings are all virtual and taking place this week. Hashtag: #mesomeetings
utmesoamerica.org/online-workshop-january-12-2021
utmesoamerica.org/2021-mesoamerica-meetings
utmaya.org
rutamayacoffee.com
- What would locals like visitors to know about Mesoamerican archaeological sites and nearby communities?
- 2022-2032 is the International Decade of Indigenous languages. Is anyone participating / celebrating?
Tuesday, January 12
10:00am CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Online Workshop: Reading Pakal’s Sarcophagus led by David Stuart and Danny Law
Tuesday, January 12
3:00pm CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Day 1: Symposium Talks
Wednesday, January 13
3:00pm CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Day 2: Symposium Talks
Thursday, January 14
3:00pm CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Day 3: Symposium Talks
Friday, January 15
3:00pm CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Day 4: Symposium Talks
Saturday, January 16
12:00pm CST (UTC/GMT -6) – Day 5: Symposium Talks
From the organizers
The 2021 Mesoamerica Meetings are going virtual! This year we have designed an online conference focused on the new and important research moving forward on several fronts. Sometimes, a new find can radically change the interpretation of a whole context or a whole site. Other times, fresh discoveries deepen the previous understanding of a place, and fill gaps in our knowledge of the past. In this way, things – whether monuments, objects, or buildings, can speak to us from ancient times, and add new perspective to what we know of the cultures of Mesoamerica. In this spirit, we present a series of talks from the perspective of the discipline of archaeology, focusing on a site, artifact, structure, or artwork, through which our speakers will explore how these new finds have added to or changed what we previously knew.
