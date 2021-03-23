Photo: Melissa Biggs, Starting Out

Metate = mortar, a ground stone tool used for processing grain and seeds

Also known as a mealing stone

Translating Metate

Zapoteco de Teotitlán del Valle: Guitz

Mixteco de southeast of Nochi: Yodo

Paanpijkxpa – (persona que le da “mantenimiento” a los metates)

Quotes

Without corn there is no country. (Sin maiz, no hay pais)

– Popular saying

We want people to see how corn is ground in Mexico in the metate. Many people don’t know where it comes from. It’s a very interesting technique that, without it, we wouldn’t have a civilization in Mexico.”

– Iliana de la Vega, My San Antonio (2011)

Embedded Tweets

Jaa’xpa – partera



Paanpijkxpa – (persona que le da “mantenimiento” a los metates)



Kapyxööxpa-kawojppa: músicos con flauta y tambor que tocaban solo en el novenario de inicio de año de las nuevas autoridades.



Ahora ya no hay nadie que realice estas actividades en Maaxïnkojm ☹️ — Marco Martínez (@AyookMarco) June 13, 2020

From behind closed doors: People have been grinding corn in Mexico for 5500 years. Archaeologists believe corn arrived in southern Nevada 2400 years ago. This woman grinds corn into flour using a mano (in her hand) on top of a metate (stone slab). Photo credit #travelnevada pic.twitter.com/gVYdPO1jw6 — Lost City Museum (@lostcitymuseum) March 17, 2020

Wikipedia

Metate

Planeta