Photo: Melissa Biggs, Starting Out
Metate = mortar, a ground stone tool used for processing grain and seeds
Also known as a mealing stone
Translating Metate
Zapoteco de Teotitlán del Valle: Guitz
Mixteco de southeast of Nochi: Yodo
Paanpijkxpa – (persona que le da “mantenimiento” a los metates)
Quotes
Without corn there is no country. (Sin maiz, no hay pais)
– Popular saying
We want people to see how corn is ground in Mexico in the metate. Many people don’t know where it comes from. It’s a very interesting technique that, without it, we wouldn’t have a civilization in Mexico.”
– Iliana de la Vega, My San Antonio (2011)
