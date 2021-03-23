home Food Metate

Metate

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Food
Photo: Melissa Biggs, Starting Out

Metate = mortar, a ground stone tool used for processing grain and seeds

Also known as a mealing stone

Translating Metate
Zapoteco de Teotitlán del Valle: Guitz
Mixteco de southeast of Nochi: Yodo

Paanpijkxpa – (persona que le da “mantenimiento” a los metates)

Quotes
Without corn there is no country. (Sin maiz, no hay pais)
– Popular saying

We want people to see how corn is ground in Mexico in the metate. Many people don’t know where it comes from. It’s a very interesting technique that, without it, we wouldn’t have a civilization in Mexico.”
Iliana de la Vega, My San Antonio (2011)

Wikipedia
Metate

Planeta

Food, Health, and Cultivating Communities
México
Corn = Maíz =
Melissa Biggs

