Photo: NASA Marshall, Composite (Some rights reserved)

Meteor = a small body of matter from outer space that enters the earth’s atmosphere, becoming incandescent as a result of friction and appearing as a streak of light

Elsewhere on the Web

The American Meteor Society – amsmeteors.org – is a non-profit scientific organization founded in 1911 and established to inform, encourage, and support the research activities of both amateur and professional astronomers who are interested in the fascinating field of Meteor Astronomy. Affiliates observe, monitor, collect data on, study, and report on meteors, meteor showers, fireballs, and related meteoric phenomena. Please note that the AMS does not deal in meteorites.

Meteor Showers

timeanddate.com – Lyrids

meteorshowers.org – Perseids

Gestern hat unsere Kollegin eine Sternschnuppe gesehen und sich etwas für das neue Jahr gewünscht. Wie sagt man „Sternschnuppe“ in eurer Sprache? pic.twitter.com/6AGi9QdBjm — DW Deutsch lernen (@dw_learngerman) January 2, 2022

