Urgent Call from Mexico (World Environment Day 2020)

Rolling coverage of the Summer 2020 budget for Mexico’s environmental ministries. Cuts up to 75% could be made of the institutions. This page includes the English-language translation of an open letter to the President of Mexico, made on World Environment Day, June 5, 2020.

Headlines

‘Unprecedented’ Cuts To Mexico’s Park Service Threaten Conservation In Sonora, Arizona – Fronteras Desk

75% cut in current spending by SEMARNAT, CONANP damages the sea turtle – Yucatan Times

Descartan despidos por reestructuración en 25 Áreas Naturales Protegidas

La CONANP sufre alarmante recorte de 75% de presupuesto

Golpea falta de dinero al Parque Nacional Arrecifes de Puerto Morelos

Semarnat advierte problemas financieros en la Conanp – La Jornada

Reducción de presupuesto para CONANP también afecta a poblaciones como Guadalajara

Conanp tiene presupuesto para operar hasta el 31 de julio: pide ayuda a Hacienda – Milenio

Mexico’s cuts in nature, archaeology budgets draws protests

Comienza desalojo en oficinas de la Conanp en Cancún

Embedded Tweets

Escuchamos al Comisionado Roberto Aviña de @CONANP_mx sobre los retos para la protección de las Áreas Naturales en México. También escuchamos la preocupación de activistas y sociedad civil. Construiremos una ruta para que todos los sectores participemos. @Agenda2030MX pic.twitter.com/vokLqFHoLd — Gemma Santana (@gemhsm) July 1, 2020

Translating (first draft: Google Translate) of an open letter to the President of Mexico, June 5, 2020

Mr. President of the Republic:

To Public opinion:

Today, June 5, International Environment Day, we address this letter with great regret at what is happening in our country regarding environmental policy. It is time for society to find out about the great disaster that exists and the risks that are being generated as a result of the decisions that this government is making or failing to make in environmental matters.

Who signed this letter have been, since the 90s of the last century, Secretaries of the Environment (SEMARNAP and SEMARNAT), Directors of the National Institute of Ecology (INE), Federal Prosecutors for the Environment (PROFEPA), Commissioners of Protected Natural Areas (CONANP) and Directors of the National Forest Commission (CONAFOR) and the National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (CONABIO).

To this end we have all gathered at a healthy distance on this day. Today, the Commission for Natural Protected Areas celebrates 20 years of being created. CONABIO, PROFEPA and INE have been in existence for 28 years and CONAFOR 19. They are institutions that were built and strengthened for almost three decades, with the participation of thousands of people involved in the environment, experts, social organizations of citizens, farmers and Academics, full of enthusiasm, expectations and doing their best. Today we see with pain and concern its dismantling by decisions of the federal government.

With all due respect to your investiture, we want to demand and warn you, Mr. President, to stop undermining and blurring the environmental institutions of Mexico, and to suspend decisions contrary to the legal framework that governs us in environmental matters and our international obligations and commitments.

We, the undersigned, have been public servants who, in one way or another, made our best effort to raise the level of compliance with environmental laws. We have possibly had successes and surely we have also had errors. However, we do not want to defend the past; what we want is to see into the future, since the well-being and progress of Mexico depends on it.

The environmental institutions of Mexico today were created from the United Nations Summit on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. They were based on the concept of sustainable development, which implies achieving precisely the well-being of the peoples in economic and social, without forgetting to protect nature and ecosystems, respecting the rights of future generations. This concept was coined as a result of the Brundtland Report, also called Our Common Future.

SEMARNAP dates back to that time, now SEMARNAT, a central institution in the matter and around which environmental policy is developed in Mexico and the world. The other institutions were born from then on, responding to the needs of our country and, although much remained to be done, Mexico had progressed relatively in several areas. Although it was necessary to tighten compliance with the laws and modernize different issues to face new challenges, the country was on the right track and with budget and political will, it could have advanced adequately.

Let there be no doubt: the erosion of environmental institutions will prevent us from facing the great global challenges facing humanity; that is, climate change and the loss of biodiversity. Our country, since the negotiation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, then the Kyoto Protocol, followed later by the meeting in Cancun and then at the COP in Paris, has been extremely active and has always fulfilled its commitments and international obligations.

We already have a state-of-the-art legal framework on Climate Change vis-à-vis the international community. Until now, we have been an international leader in this. Today, with the policies being promoted, we have regressed at least 40 years. Once again, priority is given to the production of energy using fossil fuels and gasoline, restraining investment in clean and renewable energy.

In addition, the production of gasoline in the existing refineries and in which it is built in Dos Bocas with Mexican heavy oil, with a high sulfur content, implies accumulating as waste enormous amounts of fuel oil, which will be burned in the thermoelectric plants of the CFE, leaving natural gas aside, a much cleaner fuel. We are already suffering it even now with the Tula (Hidalgo) thermoelectric operating with fuel oil and its impact on air quality in CDMX and its entire metropolitan area including the Toluca valley, Morelos, Hidalgo and even Querétaro. This will cause direct damage to public health, quality of life and, ultimately, the well-being of many millions of Mexicans.

The measures that the Energy Secretariat has taken with the latest decisions of the National Center for Energy Control (CENACE) to favor the CFE in the production of electrical energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) to increase charges for transmission to clean energy companies, will prevent compliance with our legislation and the international commitment to have 35% of clean energy by 2030. In addition, the protections promoted against these decisions by the energy companies that were already established will bottle up the government in millionaire lawsuits, with very high costs for public finances.

The aforementioned measures will discourage necessary private investment in clean energy in the near future, and the government has decreased its investment in them due to not having the necessary resources or technologies. In this sense, it would be very regrettable that, as a result of all these inappropriate policies and the consequent increase in the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, Mexico had to renegotiate the goals of reducing such gases within the Climate Change Agreement and put limits to other priority economic activities.

CONAFOR, for its part, lost more than 65% of its budget, which has dramatically limited its capacity to deal with forest fires and reforestation. Sembrando Vida is not a reforestation program, so this necessary action is being left unattended. Budget cuts at CONAFOR forced the reduction of subsidy programs for conservation and support for forest peasant communities and the forest production sector in general. Mexico has great potential for forest resources and forest development policies have been affected by not having the financial resources.

Today, as never before, we are concerned about the collapse of the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (PROFEPA) due to budget cuts. This situation has already scandalously limited the effectiveness of this institution to protect the great natural wealth of our nation and the control of polluting emissions. Today PROFEPA is perceived as absent to attend and demonstrate, as it should, in the face of irregularities and to stop the cutting of forests and jungles. This dismantling has reached such a degree that the institution would seem negligent in protecting Mexico’s natural heritage.

The Environmental Impact instrument is, perhaps, the most important tool in our legal framework to prevent projects from having negative effects on the environment. It is not perfect, but it has improved over time and should be further refined. It should therefore be applied to public investment projects with all neatness, and we must do the same with the ecological planning programs of the territory and with environmental regulations. We are particularly concerned that the main projects of the current period of government have started without the proper environmental impact authorizations, or with improvised studies and without correctly applying environmental regulations. With this, the unfortunate signal is being sent to the rest of society that regulations can be circumvented or breached in an invitation to impunity. In addition, consultations with the population and, above all, with the indigenous peoples have been distorted, violating established rights, as occurs, among others, in the case of the “Maya Train” project.

The National Water Commission, an indispensable institution for the well-being of the population and for the protection of our water resources, has also suffered a decrease in its budget by more than two thirds and has lost an important part in its specialized personnel. The budget cuts practically leave the municipalities and the water operating agencies, which, according to Article 115 of the Constitution, depend on the municipalities and are in charge of drinking water and sanitation services, with practically no money. Despite the complicated situation of the vast majority of the country’s water operators, the CFE increased their rates, making their financial situation more precarious. The Secretary of SEMARNAT has identified what he calls “environmental hells” in various basins and sub-basins, raising public awareness about the impacts this has on public health. However, it contrasts with this that they do not have a budget or concrete plans to attend to or resolve shameful events that SEMARNAT itself denounces.

The Commission for Natural Protected Areas, which as we said, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is essential to preserve our very varied and valuable ecosystems and to protect our biodiversity, however it is in a great crisis of survival. In the document “Environment Agenda 2018-2024” that he presented in his campaign, Mr. President, he recognized the importance of Natural Protected Areas as a “powerful and extraordinary tool for the conservation of biodiversity.” Now the institution that has been built with the effort of two uninterrupted decades is being abandoned and dismantled. CONANP has been losing the essential budget for its operation and, in recent days, new cuts have practically paralyzed it. The SINERGIA program that CONANP operated with the support of the United Nations Development Program, UNDP, has been reduced to its minimum. This program supports more than 250 professionals and technicians who carry out conservation and community development projects in rural communities, particularly indigenous ones, with a comprehensive vision of natural resource management and a landscape approach and adaptation to climate change. These squares are going to be lost. People are going to be fired because they don’t have 20 million pesos! that they were not authorized in the budget of expenditures of the Federation. These resources are nothing compared to the importance of these activities in the field and their impact on the people who live in the Natural Protected Areas.

CONABIO is another institution that is not only abandoned but punished. CONABIO is an example of generation and systematization of biodiversity knowledge, basic for decision-making on national environmental policies, and is recognized as the most important global institution of its kind; It is an international benchmark. In addition, it is an example of the application of research in the use of our biological diversity. CONABIO has had its budget cut, putting its own existence at high risk. The national and international community is extremely concerned about his possible disappearance.

We are the 4th most biodiverse country on the planet, still. We have a solid legal framework, millions of Mexicans want to conserve our natural heritage, but without solid and vigorous institutions we will not be able to do so. Let us not inherit from the youth a Mexico with a dirty and poor nature and institutions incapable of responding to the challenges that we have before us.

We are convinced that protecting the environment is essential to achieve the well-being of the most vulnerable, the poorest people. In these moments of health crisis, all the more reason, the environment, sustainability and the fight against Climate Change must be complementary and be one of the main guiding axes to promote economic recovery, through a Green Plan, framed in the 2030 Agenda for our great nation. Mr. President, we urge you to give priority to the environmental issue, the loss of Mexico’s natural heritage will affect the most vulnerable and young people, who are the future of Mexico.

RESPECTFULLY

COMMITTED TO MEXICO, ITS PEOPLE AND ITS ENVIRONMENT

LIST BY ALPHABETICAL ORDER OF SIGNATORS:

Antonio Azuela de la Cueva, Francisco Barnes Regueiro, José Ignacio Campillo García, Julia Carabias Lillo, Alberto Cárdenas Jiménez, José Cibrian Tovar, Javier de la Maza Elvira, Alejandro del Mazo Maza, Juan Rafael Elvira Quesada, Ernesto Enkerlin Hoeflich, Adrián Fernández Bermauntz , Luis Fueyo Mac Donald, Hernando Rodolfo Guerrero Cázares, Guillermo Haro Belchez, Víctor Lichtinger Waisman, Miguel Limón Rojas, Ignacio Loyola Vera, José Luis Luege Tamargo, Santiago Oñate Laborde, Enrique Provencio Durazo, Gabriel Quadri de la Torre, Manuel Reed Segovia, Sergio Reyes Lujan, Jorge Soberon Mainero

Original en español

Sr Presidente de la República:

A la opinión Pública:

Hoy, 5 de junio, Día Internacional de Medio Ambiente, les dirigimos esta carta con gran pesar por lo que está pasando en nuestro país con respecto a la política ambiental. Ya es hora de que la sociedad se entere del gran desastre que existe y los riesgos que se están generando a raíz de las decisiones que este gobierno está tomando o dejando de tomar en materia ambiental.

Quienes firmamos esta carta hemos sido, desde los años 90s del siglo pasado, Secretarios de Medio Ambiente (SEMARNAP y SEMARNAT), Directores del Instituto Nacional de Ecología (INE), Procuradores Federales de Medio Ambiente (PROFEPA), Comisionados de Áreas Naturales Protegidas (CONANP) y Directores de la Comisión Nacional Forestal (CONAFOR) y la Comisión Nacional para el Conocimiento y Uso de la Biodiversidad (CONABIO).

Al efecto nos hemos reunido todos en sana distancia en este día. El día de hoy, la Comisión de Áreas Naturales Protegidas cumple 20 años de haber sido creada. La CONABIO, PROFEPA y el INE 28 años de existencia y la CONAFOR 19. Son instituciones que fueron construidas y fortalecidas por casi tres décadas, con la participación de miles de personas involucradas en el medio ambiente, expertos, organizaciones sociales de ciudadanos, campesinos y académicos, llenos de entusiasmo, expectativas y aportando su mejor esfuerzo. Hoy vemos con dolor y preocupación su desmantelamiento por decisiones del gobierno federal.

Con el debido respeto a su investidura, queremos reclamarle y conminarle, Sr. Presidente, para dejar de minar y desdibujar a las instituciones ambientales de México, y suspender decisiones contrarias al marco legal que nos rige en materia ambiental y a nuestras obligaciones y compromisos internacionales.

Los aquí firmantes hemos sido servidores públicos que, de una u otra forma, hicimos nuestro mayor esfuerzo por ir subiendo el nivel de cumplimiento de las leyes ambientales. Hemos posiblemente tenido aciertos y seguramente hemos también tenido errores. No queremos, sin embargo, defender el pasado; lo que queremos es ver hacia el futuro, ya que de eso depende el bienestar y el progreso de México.

Las instituciones ambientales del México de hoy se crearon a partir de la Cumbre de las Naciones Unidas sobre Medio Ambiente y Desarrollo de Río de Janeiro en 1992. Se basaron en el concepto de desarrollo sustentable, que implica lograr precisamente el bienestar de los pueblos en lo económico y social, sin olvidarse de proteger la naturaleza y los ecosistemas, respetando los derechos de las futuras generaciones. Este concepto se acuñó como resultado del Informe Brundtland, llamado también Nuestro Futuro Común. De ese tiempo data la SEMARNAP ahora SEMARNAT, institución central en la materia y alrededor de la cual se desarrolla la política ambiental en México y el mundo. Las demás instituciones van naciendo a partir de ese entonces respondiendo a las necesidades de nuestro país y, si bien faltaba mucho por hacer, México había ido progresando relativamente en varios rubros. Aunque se requería apretar en el cumplimiento de las leyes y modernizar diferentes cuestiones para afrontar nuevos retos, el país venía por buen camino y con presupuesto y voluntad política podría haber avanzado en forma adecuada.

Que no quepa la menor duda: la erosión de las instituciones ambientales impedirá enfrentar los grandes retos globales que enfrenta la humanidad; esto es, el cambio climático y la pérdida de la biodiversidad. Nuestro país, desde la negociación del Convenio Marco de Naciones Unidas de Cambio Climático, luego en el Protocolo de Kyoto, seguido después en la reunión en Cancún y después en la COP de París, ha sido sumamente activo y siempre ha cumplido con sus compromisos y obligaciones internacionales. Tenemos ya un marco legal en materia de Cambio Climático de vanguardia frente a la comunidad internacional. En ello fuimos, hasta ahora, líder internacional. En la actualidad, con las políticas que se están impulsando, hemos retrocedido al menos 40 años. Nuevamente se da prioridad a la producción de energía mediante combustibles fósiles y gasolinas frenando la inversión en energías limpias y renovables.

Además, la producción de gasolina en las refinerías existentes y en la que se construye en Dos Bocas con el petróleo pesado mexicano, con un gran contenido de azufre, implica acumular como residuo enormes cantidades de combustóleo, el cual será quemado en las termoeléctricas de la CFE, haciendo a un lado al gas natural, combustible mucho más limpio. Ya lo estamos sufriendo incluso ahora con la termoeléctrica de Tula (Hidalgo) operando con combustóleo y su impacto en la calidad del aire en la CDMX y toda su área conurbada incluyendo al valle de Toluca, Morelos, Hidalgo e incluso Querétaro. Esto provocará daños directos en la salud pública, en la calidad de vida y, a fin de cuentas, en el bienestar de muchos millones de mexicanos.

Las medidas que la Secretaría de Energía ha tomado con las últimas decisiones del Centro Nacional de Control de Energía (CENACE) para favorecer a la CFE en la producción de la energía eléctrica y de la Comisión Reguladora de Energía (CRE) para aumentar los cobros de transmisión a las empresas de energías limpias, impedirán el cumplimiento de nuestra legislación y del compromiso internacional de llegar a tener el 35% de energías limpias para el 2030. Además, los amparos promovidos contra estas decisiones por las empresas energéticas que ya estaban establecidas, enfrascarán al gobierno en demandas millonarias, con costos muy elevados para las finanzas públicas.

Las medidas mencionadas desincentivarán a la necesaria inversión privada en energías limpias en el futuro próximo, y el gobierno ha disminuido su inversión en ellas al no tener los recursos ni las tecnologías necesarias. En este sentido, sería muy lamentable que, como resultado de todas estas políticas inadecuadas y del consecuente aumento de las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero del país, México tuviera que renegociar las metas de reducción de dichos gases dentro del Convenio de Cambio Climático y poner límites a otras actividades económicas prioritarias.

La CONAFOR, por su parte, perdió más del 65% de su presupuesto, lo que ha limitado drásticamente su capacidad de atención de incendios forestales y la reforestación. Sembrando Vida no es un programa de reforestación por lo que esta acción necesaria está quedando sin atenderse. Los recortes presupuestales en la CONAFOR obligaron a disminuir programas de subsidio para la conservación y el apoyo a las comunidades campesinas forestales y al sector productivo forestal en general. México tiene un gran potencial de recursos forestales y las políticas de fomento forestal se han visto afectadas por no contar con los recursos financieros.

Hoy como nunca vemos con preocupación el desmoronamiento de la Procuraduría Federal de Protección al Ambiente (PROFEPA) por recortes presupuestales. Esta situación ha limitado en forma ya escandalosa la efectividad de esta institución para proteger la gran riqueza natural de nuestra nación y el control de las emisiones contaminantes. Hoy a la PROFEPA se le percibe ausente para atender y manifestarse, como le corresponde, ante irregularidades y para frenar la tala de selvas y bosques. Este desmantelamiento ha llegado a tal grado que la institución parecería negligente en la protección del patrimonio natural de México.

El instrumento de Impacto Ambiental es, quizás, la más importante herramienta en nuestro marco jurídico para prevenir que los proyectos tengan efectos negativos en el medio ambiente. No es perfecto, pero ha mejorado al paso del tiempo y se debería seguir afinando. Debería por tanto aplicarse en los proyectos de inversión pública con toda pulcritud, e igual debemos hacer con los programas de ordenamiento ecológico del territorio y con las normas ambientales. Nos preocupa en especial que los principales proyectos del actual periodo de gobierno hayan iniciado sin las debidas autorizaciones de impacto ambiental, o con estudios improvisados y sin aplicar correctamente las normas ambientales. Con esto se está enviando la lamentable señal al resto de la sociedad de que la normatividad puede eludirse o incumplirse en una invitación hacia la impunidad. Además, las consultas a la población y, sobre todo, a los pueblos originarios se han distorsionado, violando derechos establecidos, como ocurre, entre otros, en el caso del proyecto “Tren Maya”.

La Comisión Nacional del Agua, institución indispensable para el bienestar de la población y para la protección de nuestros recursos hídricos, ha sufrido también una disminución de su presupuesto en más de dos terceras partes y ha perdido una parte importante en su personal especializado. Los recortes presupuestales dejan prácticamente sin dinero a los municipios y a los organismos operadores de agua que, de acuerdo con el Artículo 115 de la Constitución, dependen de los municipios y están encargados de los servicios de agua potable y saneamiento. A pesar de lo complicado de la situación de la gran mayoría de los operadores de agua del país, la CFE les aumentó las tarifas haciendo más precaria su situación financiera. El Secretario de la SEMARNAT, ha identificado lo que él llama “infiernos ambientales” en varias cuencas y subcuencas, levantando la conciencia de la opinión pública sobre los impactos que esto tiene en la salud pública. Sin embargo, contrasta con esto que no cuenten con presupuesto ni con planes concretos para atender ni resolver vergonzosos hechos que la propia SEMARNAT denuncia.

La Comisión de áreas Naturales Protegidas, que como dijimos, cumple este año 20 años de existencia, es fundamental para preservar nuestros muy variados y valiosos ecosistemas y para proteger nuestra biodiversidad, sin embargo está en una gran crisis de supervivencia. En el documento “Agenda de Medio Ambiente 2018-2024” que presentó en su campaña, Sr. Presidente, reconoció la importancia de las Áreas Naturales Protegidas como una “poderosa y extraordinaria herramienta para la conservación de la biodiversidad”. Ahora se está abandonando y desmantelando la institución que se ha construido con esfuerzo de dos décadas ininterrumpidas. La CONANP ha ido perdiendo presupuesto indispensable para su operación y, en estos últimos días, nuevos recortes prácticamente la han paralizado. Se ha reducido a su mínima expresión el programa de SINERGIA que la CONANP operaba con el apoyo del Programa de las Naciones Unidas para el Desarrollo, PNUD. Este programa sostiene a más de 250 profesionistas y técnicos que desarrollan en comunidades rurales, particularmente indígenas, proyectos de conservación y desarrollo comunitario, con visión integral de manejo de recursos naturales y enfoque de paisaje y adaptación al cambio climático. Estas plazas se van a perder. Se va a despedir a la gente porque no se dispone de ¡20 millones de pesos! que no fueron autorizados en el presupuesto de egresos de la Federación. Estos recursos no son nada frente a la importancia que tienen estas actividades en el campo y su impacto en la gente que vive en las Áreas Naturales Protegidas..

La CONABIO es otra institución que no solo está abandonada sino castigada. La CONABIO es ejemplo de generación y sistematización del conocimiento de la biodiversidad, básico para la toma de decisiones sobre las políticas ambientales nacionales, y es reconocida como la institución mundial más importante en su género; es un referente internacional. Además, es ejemplo de la aplicación de la investigación en el uso de nuestra diversidad biológica. A la CONABIO se le ha cortado el presupuesto poniendo su propia existencia en alto riesgo. La comunidad nacional e internacional está sumamente preocupada por su posible desaparición.

Somos el 4to país de mayor biodiversidad del planeta, todavía. Tenemos un marco legal sólido, millones de mexicanos queremos conservar nuestro patrimonio natural, pero sin instituciones solidas y vigorosas no podremos lograrlo. No heredemos a los jóvenes un México con una naturaleza sucia y pobre e instituciones incapaces de responder a los retos que tenemos frente a nosotros.

Estamos convencidos que proteger el medio ambiente es fundamental para lograr el bienestar de la gente más vulnerable, la más pobre. En estos momentos de crisis sanitaria, con mayor razón, medio ambiente, sostenibilidad y combate al Cambio Climático deben ser complementarios y ser uno de los grandes ejes rectores para impulsar la recuperación económica, a través de un Plan Verde, enmarcado en la Agenda 2030 de nuestra gran nación. Sr. Presidente, lo conminamos a darle prioridad al tema ambiental, la pérdida del patrimonio natural de México afectará a los más vulnerables y a los jóvenes, que son el futuro de México.

RESPETUOSAMENTE

COMPROMETIDOS CON MEXICO, SU GENTE Y SU MEDIO AMBIENTE

LISTA POR ORDEN ALFABETICO DE LOS FIRMANTES:

Antonio Azuela de la Cueva, Francisco Barnes Regueiro, José Ignacio Campillo García, Julia Carabias Lillo, Alberto Cárdenas Jiménez, José Cibrian Tovar, Javier de la Maza Elvira, Alejandro del Mazo Maza, Juan Rafael Elvira Quesada, Ernesto Enkerlin Hoeflich, Adrián Fernández Bermauntz, Luis Fueyo Mac Donald, Hernando Rodolfo Guerrero Cázares, Guillermo Haro Belchez, Víctor Lichtinger Waisman, Miguel Limón Rojas, Ignacio Loyola Vera, José Luis Luege Tamargo, Santiago Oñate Laborde, Enrique Provencio Durazo, Gabriel Quadri de la Torre, Manuel Reed Segovia, Sergio Reyes Lujan, Jorge Soberon Mainero

